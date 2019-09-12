Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN will begin his fourth season on the PGA Tour today when he tees off in A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Dahmen, whose best finish on the Tour in the 2018-19 season was a second-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, will tee off on No. 10 at The Old White TPC course at 9:35 a.m. Pacific.
Dahmen competed in the FedExCup playoffs this past season, finishing in 55th place and getting to the second round of the playoffs, the BMW Championship, where he finished in a tie for 24th place at 10-under-par 278,