Like a pitcher who has a no-hitter working, Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen felt a bit lonely at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm about midway through Thursday’s first round of the Wells Fargo Championship. He was so hot, caddie Geno Bonnalie had nothing really to say to him.
“He went a little quiet on me actually,” said Dahmen, the former two-time Washington state amateur champion. “It was like a no-hitter out there. (Playing partner Jason Dufner), I played with Duf, he doesn’t chat much anyways, and (his other playing partner) Patrick Reed was kind of doing his own thing.”
Probably for the best, anyways.
Dahmen probably had the one of the hottest starts to a tournament in his career in Potomac, Md., carding six birdies on the front nine en route to a 6-under-par 64 to sit just one shot behind former major champion Jason Day heading into the second round.
Dahmen, the former Clarkston High School standout, blazed his way to 6 under after just eight holes before settling in. He carded an even par in the final 10 holes.
He joked it was a normal day after that.
“So after I bogeyed (No.) 11, I missed kind of a short one for birdie on (No.) 10 and then everything was kind of normal after that,” said Dahmen, who earned his only PGA Tour victory in March 2021 at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.
A shot behind Dahmen in a five-way tie for third at 5-under 65 is Matthew Wolff, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, Callum Tarren and Paul Barjon.
This is not the first time Dahmen has achieved any sort of success in this tournament.
The Wells Fargo typically is played at Quail Hollow just outside of Charlotte, N.C. However, the event was moved this year because Quail Hollow is hosting the President’s Cup in September.
When it’s been at Quail Hollow, Dahmen has excelled. In 2018, the former University of Washington golfer fired three rounds of 70, sandwiched around a 71 in the second round, to finish in a tie for 16th place. He almost got his first career victory in 2019. Tied with good friend Max Homa and Dufner after three rounds, he finished with a 1-under 70 to finish in second behind Homa. After the event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, he finished in a tie for 18th last year.
So the change in venue, so far, hasn’t been a detriment to Dahmen. In fact, right now, it’s been a breath of fresh air.
He’s tied for sixth in fairways hit at 85.7 percent (12-for-14) and tied for eighth in greens in regulation at 83.3 percent (15-for-18). The biggest statistic, and was even eye-popping to Dahmen, was the fact he is first in strokes gained, approach to the green, with a 4.565.
“Yeah, I actually hit it very well today, of course,” said Dahmen, a survivor of testicular cancer. “Like a shot for me today on (No.) 6. I have 5-iron in with (the) hazard (to the) right, got to cover (the) bunker. I push it a little bit, it goes to eight feet. Like they’re not all supposed to go at the pin like that, but all my misses were going right at the pin, and had some really good numbers out there as well.”
Dahmen started birdie-birdie on the first two holes to get to 2 under immediately. After pars on No. 3 and 4, he strung together four consecutive birdies on Nos. 5-8 to get to 6 under.
“I was surprised,” Dahmen said of his early surge. “It’s a tough golf course, so I knew I was playing well and birdies were going early.”
Dahmen, who had 16 career top-10 finishes and 42 career top-25s in his 140 events, just hopes to keep the momentum going.
“Over 72 holes, everyone’s going to get hot for a stretch,” he said. “I happened to get hot on the front nine of the first round. Hopefully, I can stay hot or get hot again somewhere along the way. I like seeing my name up there. It’s something that, you know, that’s what we work for, right? To have a little bit of pressure in the first round I think is great and it will carry me over through the weekend, for sure.”
He teed off in the second round early this morning on No. 10 with Reed and Dufner.
