Dahmen places 8th in Scottsdale

Clarkston native Joel Dahmen finished with a final round 1-over-par 71 and tied for eighth place Thursday at the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Open on the Outlaw Tour.
Dahmen, who is in his fourth full season on the PGA Tour, never really got going in his round at Talking Stick Golf Club and finished with a three-round total of 11-under 199. He opened with a double bogey on No.2, then had a birdie on No. 4 before a bogey on No. 8 and he made the turn in 36. That was five shots worse than his first two days, when he played the front nine in 31 in the first two rounds.
It wasn’t much better for him on the back nine. Dahmen did birdie No. 12, but back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16 sank his chances to win the event for the second time. He won the inaugural event in 2017, when, like now, there was no golf for him to play, but only then because of his status. Dahmen wasn’t eligible for Colonial or the Memorial.
Zach Smith, a rookie who played in the NCAA Championship with Santa Barbara in 2019. won by finishing with a final round 8-under 62 and a three-day total of 18-under 192. Cameron Roberts, who started the day one shot in front of Dahmen in the lead, had a 2-under 68 and finished in second with a 15-under 195.
This comes just one week after Dahmen had six birdies and three eagles in the final 11 holes to finish with a 58 at the 72-year-old Mesa (Ariz.) Country Club, setting the course record there.
The tournament, which was conducted Tuesday through Thursday, basically became one of several test events for when the major tours restart. The PGA Tour will begin in earnest, without fans, at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from June 8-14.
The Scottsdale event, which is in its fourth year, had more than a dozen players with Tour experience, a list that includes Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Nate Lashley, two-time tour winner Kevin Streelman and Dahmen, who at No. 70 was the highest-ranked player in the field.
In a normal year, they would be at the PGA Championship this week.
The field was 162 players, and it even had a waiting list. Scott Harrington, a PGA Tour rookie, got in at the last minute. They are competed for a guaranteed purse of $130,000, which is a lot for this tournament, but not so much for someone like Dahmen. He earned $330,000 in the last tournament he completed, a tie for fifth at Bay Hill. Dahmen earned $3,500 with his finish in Scottsdale.
This season, Dahmen’s best finish on the PGA Tour is a tie for fifth, and he achieved that twice — two tournaments in a row in fact. The first time was at the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles, then at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla. His finish at Bay Hill earned him a spot in this year’s British Open, which was scheduled to take place July 16-19 at Royal St. George’s but has been canceled because of the pandemic.
For the 2019-20 wraparound season to date, Dahmen has played in a total of 13 Tour events, with four top-10 finishes, and he has made $1,435,930. In the past three-plus years on the Tour, he has racked up more than $5 million. His best career finish on the Tour came in May 2019, when he finished by himself in second place at the Wells Fargo Championship.
And while Dahmen might not be able to play in the Open this year, a source told the Tribune this weekend that U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker called Dahmen to say he was on the bubble to be a captain’s pick to make that team. The event is scheduled to take place from Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis. Dahmen currently sits in 21st place in the standings. Only the top eight are guaranteed spots with the other four being picked by Stricker, who himself is a three-time Ryder Cup player and who captained the 2017 Presidents Cup team to a win at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
