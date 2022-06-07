Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen qualified for his third United States Open in the past four years Monday as he finished in a tie for ninth place in sectional qualifying that took place in the Columbus, Ohio, area.
Dahmen, who finished with a final-round 76 on Sunday to tie for 32nd place overall at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in the Columbus suburb of Dublin, carded with a two-round total of 6-under-par 137 at two courses in Powell, Ohio. A total of 13 players out of 106 players competing will advance to the Open, which takes place June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. A five-player playoff for one spot will take place today.
Dahmen had an up-and down first-round 1-under 71 at the Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club before settling down in the afternoon to shoot a 5-under 66 at Wedgewood Golf & Country Club.
Dubbed “Golf’s Longest Day,” it could have been an extremely long one for Dahmen, the former University of Washington golfer and also a two-time winner of the Washington Class 2A state boys individual championship when he played for the Bantams.
Playing the par-72, 7,268-yard course at Kinsale first, Dahmen carded an eagle, five birdies, three bogeys and a triple-bogey for his finish. The run included the eagle on the par-5, 569-yard No. 11. However, Dahmen gave three shots right back on the next hole, carding a 7 on the par-4, 471-yard No. 12.
But he steadied himself after that and parred four of the final six holes coming in for his score.
Then at Wedgewood, Dahmen played solid golf throughout, carding five birdies and no bogeys. Included in that was a run of three consecutive birdies on the back half of the front nine. He had a birdie on the par-4, 550-yard No. 6, then one on the par-4, 345-yard No. 7 before completing the run with a birdie on the par-3, 150-yard No. 8 to go out in 33. Dahmen then birdied the par-4, 420-yard No. 10 and the par-4, 400-yard No. 16 to complete his day.
Dahmen missed the cut in his two previous appearances in the Open, in 2019 at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links and in 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club’s West Course in Mamaroneck, N.Y.