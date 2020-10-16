Dahmen just 3 shots off the pace

Clarkston native Joel Dahmen has struggled a little out of the gate to begin the PGA Tour’s 2020-21 wraparound season. But he’s been gathering steam the past couple of weeks.
Maybe he just likes the bright lights on the Vegas Strip, or it could be the perfect time to celebrate his 100th career event on the Tour.
Whatever the case, Dahmen — the former Bantam and University of Washington standout — shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday and sits in a tie for sixth place after the first round of the no-cut The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas.
Dahmen, who is competing in his fourth tournament of the young season, finished with six birdies against two bogeys to settle into a tie with Ryan Palmer and Kevin Streelman, three shots behind leader Tyrrell Hatton.

Almost a month after missing the cut at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, N.Y., Dahmen is back to playing the way he did when golf returned from a three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus in June, when he was in a tie for fifth place after three rounds of the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C. on June 20. But on that Sunday, he labored through a final-round 75 and tumbled all the way down to a tie for 48th place.
Since, it’s been fits and starts for Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the Tour. The next week, he finished in a tie for 20th at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut before hitting a wall in back-to-back events in suburban Columbus, Ohio, missing the cut in the Workday Charity Open and slumping to a 74th-place finish at the Memorial Tournament.
He played steady toward the end of the year, running off a string of six sub-70 rounds of seven in a two-week span at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the PGA Championship, where Dahmen carded an 8-under 272 to finish in a tie for 10th just before the FedEx Cup playoffs began. It was his first career top 10 in five majors played.
However, he missed the cut at The Northern Trust — the first playoff event — on Aug. 23, which put him in a bind. Then Dahmen managed a tie for 20th at the BMW Championship on Aug. 30, but it wasn’t enough to qualify him for his first visit to East Lake in Atlanta and his first Tour Championship berth.
Dahmen took a couple of weeks off, then played in the season-opening Safeway Open, which he finished in a tie for 52nd place. After missing the cut in the Open, Dahmen played fairly well last week at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open at TPC Summerlin, where he had three rounds below 70 but just couldn’t catch up with the rest of the field on a course Tour pros dismantled.
In this round, Dahmen was efficient. He hit 8 of 14 fairways in regulation and 12 of 18 greens. Starting on No. 10, Dahmen birdied his first two holes before stumbling with a bogey on No. 15. He rallied back to birdie Nos. 17 and 18 to make the turn in 33. On his back nine, Dahmen had a birdie on No. 2, then a bogey on No. 3 before finishing with a birdie on No. 9, his final hole of the day.
Dahmen will tee off in the second round at 10:51 a.m. today on No. 1 with playing partners Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler.
