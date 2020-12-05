Dahmen in thick of hunt once again

You could almost sense this was coming from Joel Dahmen.
On Thursday, the Clarkston native birdied five of his first eight holes during the first round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic en route to a 31 on the front nine. He slipped a bit on the back nine, but still finished three shots behind the lead.
In the second round, the former University of Washington golfer took it up another notch.
Dahmen, who is in fifth full season on the PGA Tour, had another steady 18 holes Friday, carding a 4-under-par 67 to sit in a tie for fifth place at the El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
While he moved up eight spots to get his name on the front page of the leaderboard, Dahmen actually lost a bit of ground to the leader. Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo, who is ranked No. 171 in the latest World Golf Ranking, had nine birdies in putting up a 63 and finishing the day at 13-under 129, four shots in front of Tom Hoge and Tony Finau and five shots in front of first round leader Russell Knox. Dahmen, who started the day three shots down, now is six shots behind. He’s tied with Aaron Wise and Kyle Stanley heading into the weekend. The second round will have to be completed today because early morning rain forced a delayed start, and 18 golfers still were left on the course when play was halted because of darkness.
But for his part, Dahmen had a bogey-free round.
Maybe he likes the holidays? Maybe he likes vacation spots? Clearly, the 33-year-old has been on his game as of late.
Just 15 days ago, Dahmen carded a PGA Tour career-best round of 61 on the Seaside course at the Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Ga., at the RSM Classic. That vaulted him up to a tie for 11th place. Eventually, he finished in a tie for 50th after weekend rounds of 71-70.
In his outing previous to that, at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood, he had three sub-70 rounds, shooting an 18-under 270 to finish in a tie for eighth in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his best finish so far in the wraparound season.
So it might not come as a surprise to some he’s playing as well as he has been. Thus far in his six-plus tournaments in 2020-21, Dahmen has shot better than 70 in 12 of his 24 rounds played. He’s missed just one cut and finished no worse than a tie for 58th place.
Dahmen was not available for comment at press time.
In this event, he’s doing all the things he needs to do to win. Dahmen has hit more than half of the fairways in regulation, getting onto the green in regulation almost 78 percent of the time. Even when he’s found himself in trouble, Dahmen has wiggled his way out of jams, making three sand saves in four attempts.
During the second round, he hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation despite only hitting 8 of 14 fairways. He actually had more putts, 30, than he did in the first round, meaning there were a couple Dahmen probably wished he had back.
That said, he played steady throughout the day.
Starting on No. 10, Dahmen birdied two of the three par-5s on the course, bookending his round with those. He got a birdie on the par-5 No. 13, then followed with one on No. 17 to make the turn in 33. The irony of that was Dahmen turned to caddie Geno Bonnalie, and according to Bonnalie on Twitter he said, “I shanked it,” on his second shot. It ended up 7 feet from the hole for basically a tap-in.
Dahmen then got a birdie on No. 1 and closed it out with a birdie on the par-5 No. 5.
