Dahmen in position for 1st Tour win

For the second consecutive week, the final round of a PGA Tour event is setting up for a wild, frenetic finish. This time, Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen is right in the middle of the mayhem.
Dahmen, who is competing in his fourth full season on the Tour, fired an 8-under-par 63 on Saturday and rocketed up the leaderboard to sit in a tie for fifth place, one shot behind four players, at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.
The former University of Washington standout, who is looking for his first career win on the Tour, said he’s been hitting the irons really well since the Tour resumed its season last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas. He credited a session with coach Robert Rashell just before the restart for his success.
“Hadn’t actually worked with him at all through quarantine,” said Dahmen, who finished in a tie for 19th last week and also placed eighth at the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Open on the Outlaw Tour on May 14. “It was just kind of I wasn’t willing to practice. I got a quick tune-up, and he was like, man, you look really good, go play. Hit them great last week and just kind of carried over into this week.”
Dahmen, who ranks No. 38 in the FedEx Cup standings, is at 14-under 199 through three rounds of play. Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer and second-round leader Webb Simpson all are at 15-under 198 heading into today’s final round.
Dahmen is tied with Carlos Ortiz and last week’s winner, Daniel Berger. Those three, along with Hatton, Joaquin Niemann and Chris Stroud, all shot 63s on a course that clearly encouraged low scoring on this day.
Crowds atop the PGA Tour leaderboard are nothing new. Crowds that include this deep of a field, with almost the entire top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking competing this week, is precisely the elixir the Tour had been looking for in its return to play from the pandemic.
The field in the third round was at 223 under, the lowest for any round since the event began in 1969. There were 35 players at 10 under or better, compared with only one player (Dustin Johnson) a year ago. The previous mark was seven players at double digits under par through 54 holes.
Last week, there were 14 players separated by three shots going into the final round. This week, there are a staggering 21.
“These fairways are even soft, so the balls aren’t bouncing into the rough,” said Dahmen, who has not finished outside of the top 20 in his past four tournaments. “And there’s no rough out there. So even if you are there, you can still curve it around the trees. You have soft fairways, soft greens, short golf course, it doesn’t matter what’s going to happen. The best players are going to shoot a lot under par.”
He got it going on No. 2, as he drilled his second shot, a 4-iron from about 218 yards away, to about 12 feet and drained the putt for an eagle. Dahmen, who finished tied for fifth at The Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, followed with birdies on Nos. 6 and 8 as he made the turn at 32 for the front side and at 10 under overall. He then followed with birdies on Nos. 11 and 12, saved par on a tough par-3 at No. 14, then closed with birdies at Nos. 15 and 16.
Dahmen, who could be in line to be a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup in September at Whistling Straits, said after the experience he had in May 2019 at Quail Hollow, where he almost won the Wells Fargo Championship but ended up tying for second, he’s confident he’ll get over the hump.
“If I’m within four going into tomorrow, I’ll be happy,” said Dahmen, who also finished in a tie for second at the 2018 John Deere Classic. “If you can get on this golf course early on the par 5s, if you can get in the hunt, I’m comfortable being there. I finally feel like I belong there. I believe I’m starting to crack that top 50 in the world spot, and that’s kind of where I feel like I’ll be for a long time. I feel like I’m on my way there.
“Wells was a good spot for me. It was kind of the first time I had been around the lead for all four days. I had kind of been spotty, but to hang around there for all four days and stick it out. And just being more and more comfortable. The more chances I’ve had, you just kind of feel it. It’s starting to show that I’m capable of competing at a high level with some of the best. I think this is kind of where I belong, and hopefully I can prove that.”
Dahmen tees off in the final round with Niemann at 10:40 a.m. Pacific.
