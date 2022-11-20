It's going to be a happy holiday season in the Dahmen household, that's for sure.
Former Clarkston High School standout Joel Dahmen probably is playing the best stretch of golf in his professional career the past three weeks. It's a run that no doubt should leave him confident when he returns to the golf course at the start of the calendar year.
Dahmen, the cancer survivor and former University of Washington golfer, fired a final-round 6-under-par 64 on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club on Sunday to finish in a five-way tie for fifth place at The RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Ga.
"It was nice to finish strong today," said Dahmen, who earned his first PGA Tour win in March 2021 in the Dominican Republic. "I made the putt on 18, looked at (caddie) Geno (Bonnalie) and said 'Christmas presents for everyone!' So it'll pay for some diapers as well."
Dahmen finished with a four-round total of 15-under 267, four shots behind first-time PGA Tour winner Adam Svensson. It is his third consecutive finish inside the top 10 in a PGA Tour event in three weeks, and the second top-five in that span. He's never had a run of this magnitude since turning professional seven years ago. The closest Dahmen came to any kind of stretch like this was just before the pandemic shut down all of sports, when he tied for fifth at The Genesis Invitational and also tied for fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational from Feb. 16-March 8, 2020.
In seven events so far on the young season, Dahmen stands 15th in FedEx Cup standings with 401 points. He made a season-high $277,830 in this event, putting his year-to-date total at $1,179,563, which puts him 18th on the money list.
Every shot matters.@Joel_Dahmen earned an extra $230,000 after a closing 30 @TheRSMClassic 👀Full points and payout breakdown below ⬇️
It's perfect timing that Dahmen is having this run. He and his wife, Lona, are about to welcome their first child. She is due to give birth in late January.
So Dahmen is not planning on hitting the course again until Pebble Beach in February.
"So next week for Thanksgiving we go to Brandon Harkins' mom('s place, who) has a winery up in Healdsburg. We've done that like six or seven years. It's just unbelievable, we have a ton of fun. It's kind of a Friendsgiving up there. Then we fly back here for J.T. Poston's wedding, and from there we go to the Bahamas. So we have a really awesome, fun three weeks lined up."
He felt he wasn't patient enough Saturday, when he had a 2-over-par 72 that dropped him all the way back to a tie for 29th place.
"I have to be a smarter player because I don't hit it as far and my ball-striking is really good," he said. So I should be able to be more patient and at times I'm not patient, which is just super frustrating. And like right after you hit it, you know that it's not proper, so it's frustrating."
Not really much frustration was occurring in his final round, in which Dahmen had seven birdies and a lone bogey on the opening hole.
He steaded himself after that lone hiccup, carding birdies on the par-5 No. 7 and the par-4 No. 9 to go out in 34 and get to 10 under.
Dahmen then fired on all cylinders on the back nine, rolling in birdies on the par-4 No. 11 and the par-3 No. 12. Feeling it, he then birdied the par-5 No. 15, the easiest hole on the course, and followed that with a birdie on the par-4 No. 16 before putting his approach on No. 18 to within three feet for another easy birdie putt.
Dahmen was tied for sixth on the week in fairways hit at 80.4 percent (45 of 56) and was tied for 25th in greens in regulation at 79.2 percent (57 for 72).
He credited his recent surge to being able to chip the ball better.
"I was so bad at chipping, awful, and so now I can actually get the ball up and down and that's been huge," Dahmen said. "And the putting is something I'll actually work hard on this offseason. Normally I just put the clubs away and come Jan. 1 I'll get after it. But when you're playing this well, you feel like you're close to really breaking through."