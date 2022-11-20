RSM Classic Golf

Joel Dahmen finished in a tie for fifth place Sunday at The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga.

 Stephen B. Morton

It's going to be a happy holiday season in the Dahmen household, that's for sure.

Former Clarkston High School standout Joel Dahmen probably is playing the best stretch of golf in his professional career the past three weeks. It's a run that no doubt should leave him confident when he returns to the golf course at the start of the calendar year.

