It took a lot of work, but Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen certainly has a shot at his second career PGA Tour title.
After having a horrible start to Saturday’s third round, the former two-time Washington state high school champion rallied to birdie five of six holes coming down the stretch and sits tied for fourth place in the Barracuda Championship at the Tahoe Mountain Resort’s Old Greenwood Course.
Dahmen finished the third round with seven points under the modified Stableford system that awards five points for an eagle and two for a birdie, but takes away a point for a bogey and three for a double. He has a total of 33 points, which is five behind leader Adam Schenk, who tallied 11 points on this day.
Under normal tournament conditions, Dahmen, the 33-year-old former University of Washington golfer, shot a 70 in the round and would have a 200 for three rounds in stroke play. That would put him three shots behind Andrew Putman, who is tied for second with Erik van Rooyen with 34 points total.
Dahmen is tied with Scott Piercy, who had eight points in the third round.
The winner will earn a spot in the 2022 PGA Championship but not the Masters because the event is being played opposite a World Golf Championship — the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn.
Dahmen, who is playing in his 25th event of his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, carded six birdies and five bogeys on the day. For the tournament, he has a total of 21 birdies.
Just like the previous day, this round was sort of emblematic of Dahmen’s year to date. While he won his first career PGA Tour event — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Dahmen only has one other top-10 to show for his efforts: a tie for eighth on Oct. 25 at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.
His putter certainly wasn’t working as it had the first two rounds. While Dahmen totaled 49 putts the first two days, including 23 in Thursday’s first round, he couldn’t finish around the green and had a whopping 32 putts. It led to four bogeys in the first 11 holes on this day.
Starting the round three points behind Emiliano Grillo, Dahmen bogeyed the par-4, 484-yard No. 1 — tied for the second-toughest hole on the course — before a birdie on the par-5, 631-yard No. 2. Then in a stretch of eight holes from Nos. 3-10, he went par-bogey-bogey-par-par-par-par-bogey to drop three points and fall to 27 points.
Knowing he needed to make up ground in a hurry, Dahmen did just that. He strung together birdies for the second consecutive round at the par-4, 345-yard No. 11 and the par-5, 551-yard No. 12 — the easiest hole on the course — to get into positive territory. Birdies on the par-4, 522-yard No. 13 (for the first time this week) and the par-4, 472-yard No. 14 for the third straight round moved him to six points in his round and 35 points in the tournament and back on the first page of the leaderboard.
The only hiccup in his back nine spurt came on the par-3, 221-yard No. 15, which is the toughest hole on the course, where he carded another bogey. However, Dahmen showed some resiliency by bouncing back with a birdie on the 396-yard, par-4 No. 16 for the second time in the event.
Keeping him in it on this day was the fact Dahmen hit 14 of the 18 greens in regulation, despite his putting and only hitting 9 of 14 fairways, in contrast to his 13 of 14 showing a day earlier.
Dahmen will be paired with Grillo once again in the third-to-last pairing today. They will tee off at No. 1 at 1:40 p.m. Pacific.
