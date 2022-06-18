Friday was a day of a lot of firsts for Joel Dahmen. The biggest one is he’s tied for the lead for the first time in a major championship.
The cancer survivor, Clarkston native and owner of one PGA Tour victory had a second consecutive steady round, finishing with a 2-under-par 68 and a share of the top spot at the 122nd United States Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
“Behind playing with Tiger, for sure,” Dahmen said of if this is the top moment of his career. “Behind winning. Behind getting my Tour card twice. I mean, it’s up there. This is really cool, but it’s really all for naught if you go lay and egg on the weekend.”
Dahmen, a two-time Washington Class 2A state boys individual champion, finished with four birdies and two bogeys for a two-round total of 5-under 135, tied with defending champion Collin Morikawa, who had a 4-under 66 in his round.
This is the first time Dahmen has had the lead at any point in his ninth overall major tournament. In his eight previous majors, he’s missed the cut four times. It’s also the first time since the 2014 Syncrude Boreal Open on PGA Tour Canada that Dahmen has held a 36-hole lead worldwide.
Now, he’s halfway home in his attempt to win the toughest test in golf.
“I think honestly in the past Fridays have been some of my toughest days,” said Dahmen, who in his previous two Opens missed the cut. “I’ve played well in the first rounds, but I haven’t kept it together or got it in the house on Fridays.
“Kept it together. Made a couple really good par saves on the back. Yeah, there was plenty of nerves out there.”
Dahmen and Morikawa are ahead of a group of five at 4-under 136 that includes former major champions Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy as well as Tour veterans Aaron Wise and Beau Hossler, along with Hayden Buckley. Among those another shot behind at 137 includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Dahmen, a former University of Washington golfer, had to play his way into the Open through sectional qualifying, almost deciding not to even attempt to go through the stages. He went ahead and did it, getting all the way to final qualifying in the Columbus, Ohio, area, where he had rounds of 71 and 66 to finish ninth June 6 and not have to contend with a 5-for-1 playoff that had to take place the next day.
Even the announcers on Golf Channel were impressed with what the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship winner did, particularly on the final hole.
They likened him to Orville Moody, whose lone win in his career came in the 1969 Open at Cypress Creek in Houston.
And the guy who said he’d never win a major, maybe half-jokingly, now has a shot at his place in history.
“I’m a pretty good salesman,” said Dahmen, who played a practice round with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth recently and was hitting it all over the place. “But you don’t always have to believe in what you are selling. So, I mean if I can do it for the first two days why can’t I do it for two more.”
Dahmen played pretty steady throughout the round, taking advantage once again of a pretty easy front nine and then steering the ship home in the back.
Entering the day tied for second, he got himself tied for the lead immediately with a birdie on the par-4, 496-yard No. 1 by sticking his second shot from 183 yards out to within four feet of the cup. Dahmen converted and he seemingly was on his way.
His lone hiccup on the front side came on the next hole, the par-3, 217-yard No. 2, where Dahmen couldn’t get up and down from 12 yards away and finished with a bogey.
Undeterred, he rallied for birdies on the par-4, 305-yard No. 5 and the par-5, 547-yard No. 8 — each for the second consecutive day — to get to 5 under overall and made the turn in 33.
Dahmen fell back to 4 under with a bogey on the par-4, 504-yard No. 10 when his second shot went into a greenside bunker but couldn’t get up and down.
He then had a string of four consecutive pars before hitting the par-4, 500-yard No. 15, which is playing as the fourth-toughest hole so far this week. Dahmen put his second shot 60 feet away from the hole. With a long right-to-left putt facing him, Dahmen calmly struck the short stick, played the read perfectly, and the ball disappeared into the hole to get him back to 5 under and a share of the lead with Morikawa.
He had a shot to take the lead all by himself on the final two holes but wasn’t able to cash in.
On the par-4, 364-yard No. 17, Dahmen drove it to 93 yards away, then left himself with about a 16-footer for birdie. The putt, which he was hoping to move just a shade to the right, stayed straight and he finished with a par.
On the par-4, 449-yard finishing hole, Dahmen sent his drive to the right thanks to the wind, but ended up in the first cut of the rough. With the sun in his eyes and the wind whipping up, he sent his second shot — a 4-iron from 196 yards away — a little more than 12 feet away for birdie. Dahmen just missed the putt, settling for par.
But that necessarily wasn’t settling on a day when the former Bantam put the valley right in the middle of the sporting headlines and gave the world a show for everyone to see. He will tee off with Morikawa at 12:45 p.m. Pacific today. According to the USGA probability tracker to win, Dahmen has a 4.2 percent of coming home with the trophy.
However, anyone who knows him knows Dahmen will not go away that easily, particularly since he’s beaten the odds so many times before.
“If I can just lean on my ball-striking and believe in myself, I think I’m going to hang around,” said Dahmen, who reminded himself he just had to breathe when in some pressure-packed moments. “(I’m) pretty high in that belief right now.”
