Joel Dahmen has been working on improving his putting a bit more, and it paid dividends this weekend.
The former Clarkston High School standout finished in a tie for 12th place Sunday at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.
Dahmen, the former two-time Washington state amateur champion, was just short of four sub-70 rounds for the event, as he carded a final-round 1-under-70 to finish at 9-under 275 overall and in a nine-way tie for 12th place, four shots behind tournament champion and final-round playing partner Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion.
"It's not rocket science," said Dahmen of his recent work with San Diego-based putting coach Derek Uyeda. "It's none of that special stuff. It's like read it properly and hit it where you read it. It's so simple and easy, but it's amazing how many guys don't do that. I've just been working a little bit on it."
For the former University of Washington golfer, it is his fourth finish inside the top 25 for the season, his sixth as a full-timer on the PGA Tour. It's Dahmen best finish since a tie for sixth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Feb. 6 in Pebble Beach, Calif. He also tied for fifth Nov. 14 at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open. Dahmen's other top 25 this season came Oct. 10 at the Shriner's Children's Open, where he tied for 24th.
With the finish, he earned $140,666.66. Dahmen now sits 66th on the money list this season with $1,148,236. He's also 61st in the FedEx Cup points race with 398 points, up 10 spots from last week.
Paired with Spieth and one of the featured groups on the PGA Tour/ESPN+ package on this day, he mostly fared well until the home hole, where a double bogey cost him a chance at his fourth consecutive round below 70.
Dahmen parred his first six holes of the day, then his tee shot on the par-3, 195-yard No. 7 went into a greenside bunker. His chip for par was about 15 feet shot, but he made the putt for a bogey.
Dahmen rebounded on the par-4 No. 9, where he almost drove the hole. His chip from 26 yards out landed about 10 feet away for birdie, which he made to get to 8 under at the turn.
Dahmen then strung together birdies at Nos. 11, 13 and 15 to get himself to 11 under. On No. 11, he put his second shot, from 151 yards out, to within 15 feet just below the hole, and he converted on a putt to his left. At No. 13, Dahmen spun his wedge on his second shot and hit the stick. The ball shot out within seven feet of the hole, and he rolled that one in. Then on the par-5 No. 15, he put his third shot from 91 yards out to about 14 feet and drained it to get within two shots of the lead at that stage.
However, Dahmen's second on the par-4 finishing hole went into a greenside bunker, and it took him two shots to get out, then he two-putted for a double bogey 6.
He hit 69.4 percent of the greens in regulations (50-for-72), good for 27th place, and was 66.1 percent in fairways hit (37-for-56), tied for 45th.
But Dahmen putted well throughout the week, averaging 1.68 putts per hole, although he admitted he lacked confidence in that area.
"We filmed the stroke, and he's like your stroke is really good," Dahmen said of what Uyeda told him. "I always thought my stroke wasn't good. Once I got over the hurdle that my stroke is actually good enough to be a good putter out here, then we worked on actually reading the green instead of hoping the ball was going correctly.
"It's simple stuff, but it's obviously working really well so far."
