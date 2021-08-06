It’s not like Joel Dahmen has been struggling on the golf course lately. But it definitely was nice to have some family around Thursday at the Barracuda Championship to make things easier.
Having a good meal and enjoying the mild weather in Truckee, Calif., also could have been a bit of a motivating factor for the Clarkston native.
“So my wife, her dad’s side of the family is from here, and she actually grew up about 45 minutes away,” Dahmen said of his wife, Lona, who also went to high school near there. “We had some friends and family here, which is always fun, and I was glad I could make some birdies for them, because I haven’t done that in the past.”
In front of those cheering him on, the former two-time Washington state high school champion is the leader after the first round, scoring 16 points under the modified Stableford scoring system to hold a two-point lead over Stephan Jaeger at the Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course.
Dahmen, who is playing in his 25th event of his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, carded eight bidies and no bogeys in his round and would have shot a 63 under stroke play rules, which would have given him a three-shot lead in normal tournament conditions.
However, playing under different rules suited the 33-year-old former University of Washington golfer just fine.
“(I) didn’t try to do anything different, just tried to find my ball off the tee, which is important out here,” said Dahmen, who won his first career PGA Tour event — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. “There’s two drivable par-4s which makes it really fun, and then all of the par-5s are reachable, so (I) just (tried) to take care of those, and then make all the putts.”
Dahmen tied the 18-hole score after the first round. Will MacKenzie (2006) and Steve Flesch (2007) also each had 63s after their first 18 holes. Each won the event, with Flesch going wire-to-wire.
It’s also the fifth time in his career Dahmen has shared or is the outright leader after the first round of a tournament.
This is the third time Dahmen has played in this event, but the first time he’s competed in the tournament on this course. He didn’t play in this event a year ago because he qualified for the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Championship, which is played simultaneously. In his two previous starts at this tournament, he placed 68th in 2017 and tied for 54th in 2018.
However, it’s not the first time he’s played at Old Greenwood.
“I actually played this course about three years ago with some buddies, just hanging out,” said Dahmen, whose only other top-10 finish on Tour this season is a tie for eighth on Oct. 25 at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood. “I like it a lot. I think it’s perforce for this format. You can make plenty of birdies and eagles, but there’s doubles out there as well.
“It’s fun to just do something different than we do the other 48 weeks out of the year.”
The winner earns a spot in the 2022 PGA Championship but not the Masters because it is held opposite the WGC event. When Dahmen won in the Dominican Republic earlier this year, it also was held opposite a WGC event, the Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.
Since playing the Rocket Mortgage Classic the first week of July in Detroit, he has shot under 70 in seven of the past 11 rounds. He was in contention at the British Open at Royal St. George’s three weeks ago after shooting rounds of 69, 68 and 69 before a final-round 74 saw him fall down the leaderboard and finish in a tie for 46th.
Last week, Dahmen barely made the cut and finished in a tie for 67th at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn. However, there was positivity on Sunday when he fired a final-round 68.
Playing in the afternoon wave with the wind whipping around, Dahmen had five birdies on the front nine to go out in 31, then came home in 32 for his second-lowest round of the season to date.
“It was the best I could have done today probably. I made every putt,” said Dahmen, who finished with 23 putts on the round. “It’s tough at altitude sometimes. You don’t really know what you’re doing out there. It’s all guess. With the wind blowing the way it was, I didn’t have a number in mind or anything. But I hit some bad shots that turned out great, hit some good shots that turned out good, and my ball just found the hole today.”
The highlight of his day came on No. 16, a 396-yard par-4 in which he struck his tee shot into the primary rough, then hit his second to within 40 feet of the pin, where he rolled in his longest birdie putt of the day to get to 16 points.
“I slapped one in pretty good on 16,” said Dahmen, who entered this week No. 85 in the World Golf Ranking and assured of making the FedEx Cup playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. “Made like a 40-footer up over a hill. Probably that one I didn’t deserve. But when it’s your day, it’s your day, and hopefully we keep it going.”
Dahmen will tee off at No. 10 at 7:45 a.m. Pacific today in the second round with playing partners Gary Woodland and Brandt Snedeker.
