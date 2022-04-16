With the wind swirling in off the Atlantic Ocean, Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen decided to go sans bucket hat for Friday’s second round of the RBC Heritage. The bucket hat has become one of the hallmarks of Dahmen’s look, and for those not used to seeing him on the course without it, it could be a bit jarring.
Bucket hat or no, Dahmen’s playing some of his better golf in the past two months. Even he felt his tour around Harbour Town Golf Links was one of his better ones.
“It was really good,” said Dahmen, the former two-time Washington state amateur champion. “It was one of my better ones out here probably.”
Dahmen tied with five others for the best round of the day and he currently sits in a five-way tie for third place at the halfway mark of the RBC Heritage.
Dahmen, whose lone win on the PGA Tour came a little more than a year ago in the Dominican Republic, fired a 4-under-par 67 in gusty conditions in Hilton Head, S.C., to sit at 6-under 136 after two rounds. He’s three shots behind defending PGA Tour player of the year Patrick Cantlay, who’s at 9-under 133. Tour veteran Robert Streb is all alone in second at 7-under 135.
Dahmen, the former University of Washington golfer, is tied with Tour rookie Cameron Young, the first round leader who shot a second-round 2-over 73 to fall back. He’s also tied with Cameron Tringale, Aaron Wise and Erik van Rooyen.
Cantlay, Streb, Tringale and van Rooyen all also had 67s on a day where you had to take advantage anywhere you could. There were only 36 of 130 rounds under par and just 13 finished with a 71. A whopping 81 players were over par on a course that played at 1 over for the day, including three rounds at 80 or above.
Among the six another stroke behind at 5 under were three-time major champion Jordan Spieth and past RBC winner Matt Kuchar. Spieth had a 68, and Kuchar shot 69. In all, it looks like a weekend shootout with 33 players within six shots of Cantlay.
Dahmen played steady throughout. He started on the back nine, and his lone birdie came on the 14th, a par-3 190-yarder. Dahmen stuck his tee shot within six feet of the cup, then drilled it home. He didn’t have any bogeys on his first nine and carded a 34 to head to his back nine at 3 under for the event.
The former Bantam then caught fire. He drained birdies on four of the first five holes on the back side to get himself to 7 under overall and with the lead with four holes left. Dahmen had one minor hiccup the entire day, a bogey on the par-3, 204-yard No. 7 that ranks as the fourth-toughest hole on the course, to fall back to 6 under. But he parred his final two holes for his score.
“So when you get in the trees and the houses, actually you’ll feel completely different on the tee than where your ball’s at,” said Dahmen, who is tied for fourth after two rounds by hitting 25 of 36 greens in regulation (69.4 percent). “It’s really hard to actually just hit a golf shot when the wind is going one way and you’re standing (on) the tee, and the ball is going to do something completely different up there. So that was really difficult for me.”
It’s the first time Dahmen had been in position to win on the weekend since Feb. 4, when he shot a second-round 64 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to get within eight shots of Seamus Power. The next day, he fired a 66 to get within a shot behind before a final-round 72 and a tie for sixth place.
Dahmen’s other top-10 finish this season actually was a tie for fifth in the second event of the season, the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open on Nov. 14.
Dahmen will tee off in third round at 10:30 a.m. Pacific today with playing partner Chad Ramey, who shot a 70 in the second round and is at 5 under for the event.
