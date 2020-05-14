Dahmen 2nd in PGA-filled leaderboard in Scottsdale

It’s the only game in town right now in professional golf, and Clarkston native Joel Dahmen is making sure he makes some noise.
Dahmen, who is in his fourth year on the PGA Tour, is getting in practice time near his current home base in Arizona and attempting to make some money on the side as he sits in second place after Wednesday’s second round of the three-round Scottsdale (Ariz.) Open on the Outlaw Tour.
Dahmen fired a 7-under-par 63 and a has a two-day total of 12-under 128. The Clarkston High School graduate carded eight birdies and a bogey in his tour around the Talking Stick Golf Club course in the greater Phoenix area.
This comes just six days after he had six birdies and three eagles in the final 11 holes to finish with a 58 on Friday at the 72-year-old Mesa (Ariz.) Country Club, setting the course record there.
Dahmen is just one shot behind Carson Roberts, who played last season on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada, heading into today’s final round. The two will play in the final threesome with Mesa’s Zach Smith, a rookie who played in the NCAA Championship with Santa Barbara in 2019. The three will tee off at 9:42 a.m.
Dahmen had a string of three birdies in four holes in the second round of this event after starting with a par on No. 1. He finished the front nine in 31, then strung together a birdie-birdie-boegy-birdie stretch from Nos. 12-15 before finishing with another birdie on No. 17.
He’s had good success the first two days in Scottsdale, as Dahmen had just two bogeys in his first-round 65. No. 14 seems to be his bugaboo, as he also bogeyed that hole on Tuesday.
Dahmen is no stranger to the event in Scottsdale. The first year it was contested, in 2017, he won by two shots. That was in his rookie year. Just like now, there was no golf for him to play, but only then because of his status. Dahmen wasn’t eligible for Colonial or the Memorial.
“I had a lot of time on my hands, and I needed something to play in,” he said.
The event this time has more than a dozen players with Tour experience, a list that includes Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Nate Lashley, two-time tour winner Kevin Streelman and Dahmen, who at No. 70 is the highest-ranked player in the field.
In a normal year, they would be at the PGA Championship this week.
The field is 162 players, and it had a waiting list. Scott Harrington, a PGA Tour rookie, got in at the last minute. They are competing for a guaranteed purse of $130,000, which is a lot for this tournament, but not so much for someone like Dahmen. He earned $330,000 in the last tournament he completed, a tie for fifth at Bay Hill.
Dahmen was installed as the 5-1 favorite, and for good reason.
The last time he played was in a group of six at Mesa Country Club that included Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs. There were drinks and laughs, then Dahmen recalls it getting quiet on the 18th tee. Only after he made a 20-foot eagle putt did he realize he shot his record round.
“I didn’t have any idea,” said Dahmen, who shot 26 on the back nine. “If I did, I would have choked.”
With the PGA Tour suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, casual rounds of golf at Mesa and elsewhere have been helping Dahmen stay sharp as he eyes the resumption of Tour events, without fans, at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from June 8-14. When Dahmen played there a year ago, he missed the cut after shooting rounds of 74 and 69.
When the Tour shut down at The Players Championship in March after one round, he shot a 2-under 70 at the TPC Sawgrass course in Ponte Vedre Beach, Fla.
This season, his best finish is a tie for fifth, and he achieved that twice — two tournaments in a row in fact. The first time was at the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles, then at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla. His finish at Bay Hill earned him a spot in this year’s British Open, which was scheduled to take place July 16-19 at Royal St. George’s but has been canceled because of the pandemic.
For the 2019-20 wraparound season to date, Dahmen has played in a total of 13 Tour events, with four top-10 finishes, and he has made $1,435,930. In the past three-plus years on the Tour, he has racked up more than $5 million. His best career finish on the Tour came in May 2019, when he finished by himself in second place at the Wells Fargo Championship.
And while Dahmen might not be able to play in the Open this year, a source told the Tribune this weekend that U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker called Dahmen to say he was on the bubble to be a captain’s pick to make that team. The event is scheduled to take place from Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis. Dahmen currently sits in 21st place in the standings. Only the top eight are guaranteed spots with the other four being picked by Stricker, who himself is a three-time Ryder Cup player and who captained the 2017 Presidents Cup team to a win at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J.
