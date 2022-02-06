Dahmen 1 back with favorite course coming

Back-to-back rounds of 66 or better, bogey-free mind you, have Joel Dahmen on the cusp of a possible second career PGA Tour victory. The only thing that stands in the way of that — and five others — is his favorite course.
Dahmen, who played baseball and football at Clarkston High School but excelled on the golf course and was a two-time state champion with the Bantams, shot a 6-under-par 66 on Saturday at Spyglass Hill Golf Course to rocket up the leaderboard to sit just one shot behind after three rounds of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
“Bogey-free is neat, especially at Spyglass,” Dahmen said after his round. “I don’t go bogey-free very often because something goes awry somewhere along the way, but two back-to-back days is great.”
In fact, the former University of Washington golfer hasn’t had a bogey since a 5 on the par-4 No. 3 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Thursday, a string of 42 consecutive holes.
That run has him at 14-under 201 for the tournament and tied for fourth place with defending PGA Tour player of the year Patrick Cantlay along with three-time major championship winner Jordan Spieth. Those three are just behind co-leaders Beau Hossler, Andrew Putnam and Tom Hoge, each of whom are at 15-under 200 heading into today’s final round.
And he’s heading back to the place he loves, with a shot to win for the first time since March 28 when he took the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in Puntacana, Dominican Republic.
“It will be a different atmosphere, but that’s why we play,” said Dahmen on the challenge of playing at Pebble Beach on a Sunday. “We play to put ourselves in that position. That’s why we practice is to have that chance on 18, for me at especially at Pebble. So I’m looking forward to it.”
The reason he’s looking forward to it is his past two days. Dahmen has been almost flawless.
Take his second round Friday. He hit 12-of-13 fairways (92.3 percent) and hit every green in regulation in shooting an 8-under 64 at Monterrey Peninsula Shore Course that put him eight shots behind leader Seamus Power.
Then in the third round, he was slightly off in hitting just 50 percent of the fairways at Spyglass (7-of-14). Dahmen almost was as good at hitting greens in regulation at 16-for-18 (88.9 percent).
That’s about as good as one could expect on probably the toughest of the three-course rotation at the tournament entertainer Bing Crosby began in 1937, along with his annual clambake.
“At the other two courses, you kind of have to make some birdie if the weather’s good, and the weather’s been perfect this week,” said Dahmen, who currently sits 52nd in the FedEx Cup standings and 51st on the money list.
For the week, he’s just 100th in driving distance at 293.3 yards, but has hit 31-of-41 (75.6 percent) fairways to put in a tie for 19th in that statistic. Dahmen leads the field in greens in regulation, hitting 48-of-54 (88.9 percent).
His driving the past three days is about on par with what he’s done this season. Dahmen came into the week 16th in accuracy at 69.4 percent, and he’s doing slighty better in greens in regulation. For the season, he’s 37th at 73.2 percent.
He’s played so well, as has amateur partner Andrew Capobianco, who was a 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist in the men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard diving event, that the duo are tied for the lead in the celebrity portion of the event after a 9-under 63. The potential is there to pull off the double.
“My amateur partner actually played super well, so I believe we’re close to the top of that,” Dahmen said. “So it’s kind of fun to like worry about trying to help him out too or kind of, so that’s a good way it take your mind off things.”
But all he’s focused on is taking his shot at one of most famous courses in all the world. He tees off at 9:33 a.m. on No. 1 with Spieth, who took a 7-iron from 162 yards on No. 8 in front of a 60-foot drop off the cliff onto the ocean rocks. So, you know, no pressure or anything.
“Tomorrow, I think I’m going to need a low one and, I mean, you dream about shooting a low one on Pebble,” he said. “It’s a place that I’ve always, it was my, like everyone talks about Augusta and Pebble is my Augusta. It’s my special place. It’s my happy place.”
