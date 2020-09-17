The NCAA Division I Council approved a Sept. 21 start date for Football Championship Subdivision practices Wednesday and changed the total number of teams from 24 to 16 for the spring postseason.
The Division I Board of Directors will vote on the championship layout next week.
The FCS playoffs will run from April 18-May 15, and games played in the fall will be considered for berths.
Regular-season competition will be limited to eight games in a span of 13 weeks, with the final possible game day coming April 17.
Between Sept. 21 and Dec. 31, practices must be limited to 12 hours per week, with four hours allotted for other athletic activities. Football players must take two days off each week.