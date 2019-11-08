WHEN/WHERE
4:30 p.m. Pacific today, Holt Arena.
RECORDS
Clearwater Valley 6-2, Lost Rivers 9-0.
STORY LINE
After breaking a 24-year postseason drought in 2018, Clearwater Valley dives into its second consecutive Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament. The Rams punched their ticket by beating rival Kamiah in both teams’ regular-season finale, 22-14, to secure the Whitepine League’s final berth.
PLAYERS TO KNOW
Running back Lane Schilling rushed for 340 yards against Kamiah to bump his season tally to around 1,300 yards. The senior ran in two of his team’s three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 1:40 left. To free Schilling up, the Rams began having Tate Pfefferkorn, who was in his first game at center, direct-snap the ball to Schilling. Rams linebacker Dylan Pickering recorded 20 tackles and earned high praise from his coach.
“I really think he could have a football future,” coach Roger Whalen said of the 6-foot-2, 185-pound, sophomore. “Every great adjective you can use for a football player would be (used) in describing (Pickering).”
TREND
Lost Rivers, a co-op of Butte County and Mackay, has beaten opponents by an average of 40 points.