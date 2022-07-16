Continuing their burst of late-season momentum, the Lewis-Clark Cubs handled the top-seeded Northern Lakes Mountaineers of Rathdrum, 4-1, in the winners bracket final of the Idaho American Legion Class A district tournament Friday at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field, booking a spot in the championship round.
The Cubs (25-12), who have gone 3-0 so far in the double-elimination event, will return to action at 4 p.m. today against the winner of a 1 p.m. elimination game between the Mountaineers and the North Idaho Lakers of Sandpoint. An L-C win would clinch the title and a berth to the state tournament July 27-31 in Nampa; a loss would send the Cubs into an if-necessary game at 1 p.m. Sunday at the same site.
Key to the victory was the effort of Trace Green, a 16-year-old Clarkston High School student who earned the win on the mound with seven strikeouts in 5ž innings pitched, adding two hits on offense, including an RBI double.
“It was great to get out there and pitch,” Green said. “I was excited; being in the district tournament was great. Glory to God for pitching well.”
Green pitched four innings of no-hit ball with six strikeouts before he began to show signs of wear. Joseph Borges broke the Mountaineers’ drought with a grounder to left field to lead off the fifth, narrowly beating a throw to first base. Wyatt Kitchin immediately followed him on base, but a catch-and-tagout double play by Cubs third baseman Clayten Jenkins-Hix stemmed Northern Lakes’ momentum.
Green pitched another inning before Lance Bambacigno stepped in to close out the top of the sixth with a full-count strikeout.
“We knew that we were going to go 105 pitches with him, and we were going to tap him out,” L-C coach Kent Knigge said of Green. “He got through six innings and did a fantastic job. Pitching depth is a big thing in this double-elimination tournament for sure, and I’m happy that we were able to pull that off.”
Daring base running by Trace Roberts paid off in the bottom of the sixth as he stole second and third before scoring on Green’s double. Green later scored on a Toby Elliott single, giving the Cubs a 4-0 margin as they vied to clinch a second consecutive upset in the tourney.
In the top of the seventh, Bambacigno quickly retired two of the first three Mountaineers up to bat, but stalled trying to get the decisive third out. Sam Pemberton of Northern Lakes navigated the bases with a walk and two stolen bases before finally scoring on a Kenny Wells single to put his team on the board. Northern Lakes runners were poised on first and second base, showing glimmers of potential for a late rally.
Guy Krasselt was called out of the bullpen and induced a fly ball caught by Cubs right fielder Jackson Slagg for the final out.
“More than anything, it was gritty,” Knigge said. “A very gritty performance. It’s a step up, to have the opportunity to play the No. 2 and 1 seeds. We know both of those are very good baseball teams. We just don’t take anything for granted, and we’re not going to be able to take anything for granted tomorrow either.”
L-C now has won nine consecutive games and 10 of its past 11 overall. Knigge did not know when the Cubs last strung together this many victories, but said it has “probably been a few years.”
The streak has come at the perfect time for his team.
Northern Lakes 000 000 1—1 3 1
LC Cubs 002 002 x—4 7 2
Caden Robinett, Jacob Hessing (6) and Sam Pemberton; Trace Green, Lance Bambacigno (6), Guy Krasselt (7) and Race Currin. W—Green. L—Robinett.
Northern Lakes hits — Kenny Wells, Joe Borges, Wyatt Kitchin.
LC Cubs hits — Toby Elliott 2 (2B), Green 2 (2B), Trace Roberts, Currin, Krasselt.
