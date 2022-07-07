For the 21st year, the Clancy Ellis Tournament will take place once again starting today at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field as well as Lewiston High School’s Church Field.
Ellis, who worked for the Lewiston Post Office for 40 years, was a major contributor and volunteer to the Lewis-Clark American Legion Post 13 baseball programs through the years until his death in 2009. From 1957 to the late 1990s, Ellis was at every game played. He checked for tickets, was the treasurer of the program for 35 years, and was the Post Commander in 1959 and 1960. He also traveled with the Twins to five World Series appearances.
Ellis helped to organize the annual crab feed and he sold ads for the program to local businesses.
He died at the age of 87. His wife, Dorothy, still lives in the same house they built 72 years ago on 15th Avenue in downtown.
“Clancy was an institution for Lewis-Clark American Legion baseball,” Lewis-Clark Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. “He put in so much time, supporting the players. It’s something that we’re very proud of with our program, just like Dwight Church. He was an awesome supporter of the program. It’s an awesome opportunity not only for our guys, but for the other kids in the other programs to learn a little about his history.”
The Cubs have won the event five times in its history, most recently in 2018. The team also won the title in 2008-10 and 2014.
This year’s tournament will be an eight-team event broken into two pods. In the Cheff bracket will be the Gooding Diamondbacks, Mt. Spokane, West Valley and the Lewis-Clark Cubs (15-10). In the Church bracket will be Gonzaga Prep, the Spokane Expos, the Nampa Braves and the Orofino Merchants (7-8-1).
There will be up to six games each day. There are four games on today’s schedule, all at Harris Field, starting with Gonzaga Prep against the Spokane Expos at 9 a.m. The day concludes with the Cubs hosting the Gooding Diamondbacks at 6 p.m.
That game has an interesting back story. The Cubs, led by Knigge, will be doing battle with the Diamondbacks, led by Knigge’s son, Cameron. Cameron Knigge started the Gooding Legion program a year ago, and the Diamondbacks went 12-15. Father beat son in their only meeting of the season in this tournament on June 24, 2021, as the Cubs registered a 4-2 victory.
“Everything in my book is about legacy, and Cameron saw an opportunity to help young men,” Knigge said. “(It was about giving the kids) something (else) to do in the summer. It’s a farming and ranching community, and he gave them another option. It’s about committment, and you couldn’t find another person who is more committed. He’s a 100 percent volunteer. He’s trying to get it going for those kids, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Each team in the tournament will play four games, and it will culminate Sunday with four games for placement. The championship game begins at 6 p.m.
An all-tournament family pass is $30, which gets two adults and children into the games. A single-person pass is $15 and a day pass is $5.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.
Clancy Ellis Tournament
Today’s Games
Gonzaga Prep vs. Spokane Expos, 9 a.m. at Harris Field
Mt. Spokane vs. West Valley, noon at Harris Field
Nampa Braves vs. Orofino Merchants, 3 p.m. at Harris Field
Lewis-Clark Cubs vs. Gooding, 6 p.m. at Harris Field
Friday’s Games
Spokane Expos vs. Nampa Braves, 9 a.m. at Harris Field
Mt. Spokane vs. Gooding Diamondbacks, noon at Harris Field
Nampa Braves vs. West Valley, 1 p.m. at Church Field
Orofino Merchants vs. Gonzaga Prep, 3 p.m. at Harris Field
Gooding Diamondbacks vs. Spokane Expos, 4 p.m. at Church Field
Lewis-Clark Cubs vs. West Valley, 6 p.m. at Harris Field
Saturday’s Games
Spokane Expos vs. Orofino Merchants, 9 a.m. at Harris Field
Nampa Braves vs. Gonzaga Prep, noon at Harris Field
Orofino Merchants vs. Mt. Spokane, 1 p.m. at Church FIeld
Lewis-Clark Cubs vs. Gonzaga Prep, 3 p.m. at Harris Field
West Valley vs. Gooding Diamondbacks, 4 p.m. at Harris Field
Lewis-Clark Cubs vs. Mt. Spokane, 6 p.m. at Harris Field