Cubs snap scoreless skein, rally for five runs in 7th to beat M’s

CHICAGO — After not scoring for nearly three full games, the Cubs were desperate for a big hit or a lucky break.
Both played a role in Chicago’s late rally on Monday.
Kyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh, and the Cubs snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak in a 5-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
Anthony Rizzo went 2 for 2 and drove in a run for Chicago, which remained 3½ games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. The Cubs have a 2½-game lead for the second wild card in the NL.
The Cubs were coming off back-to-back shutout losses to the Milwaukee Brewers. Before Sunday, they hadn’t been shut out in back-to-back games at Wrigley Field since August 2013 vs. the Dodgers.
“Our lineup did an unbelievable job today just being persistent,” starter Kyle Hendricks said. “Putting together great at-bats all game. That’s what we’ve been doing the last few days, but had just been hitting balls right at guys and not finding holes.”
Jason Heyward led off the seventh with a walk against reliever Matt Wisler (3-3) and stole second. One out later, Kris Bryant walked. Left-hander Taylor Guilbeau then came on to face Rizzo, who stroked a sharp single to center to score Heyward.
Seattle Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Smith rf 3 0 0 0 Heyward cf-rf 3 1 0 0
Fraley cf 4 0 0 0 Cstellanos rf-lf 5 0 2 0
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 Bryant 3b 3 1 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 2 1 2 1
Vogelbach 1b 2 0 0 0 Garcia 2b 2 0 0 0
Guilbeau p 0 0 0 0 Almora Jr. ph-cf 0 1 0 0
McClain p 0 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 1 1 3
Court ph 1 0 0 0 Undrwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0
Moore ss 3 1 1 0 Wieck p 0 0 0 0
Gordon 2b 3 0 1 1 Russell ss 4 0 1 1
Bishop lf 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 2 0 1 0
Sheffield p 2 0 0 0 Caratini ph-c 2 0 0 0
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 Hendricks p 2 0 0 0
Nola 1b 1 0 1 0 Happ ph 1 0 0 0
Phelps p 0 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 30 5 7 5
Seattle 000 010 000 — 1
Chicago 000 000 50x — 5
E—Fraley (1). DP—Seattle 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Seattle 4, Chicago 9. 2B—Moore (12), Gordon (11), Russell (4), Castellanos (10). 3B_Schwarber (2). SB—Heyward (8).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Sheffield 5 5 0 0 2 7
Wisler L,4 11/3 0 2 2 2 3
Guilbeau BS,0-1 2/3 2 3 3 1 0
McClain 1 0 0 0 1 0
Chicago
Hendricks 6 3 1 1 1 7
Phelps W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Underwood Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0
Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP—Sheffield 2 (Rizzo,Rizzo). WP_Sheffield.
Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.
T—2:56. A—39,133 (41,649).