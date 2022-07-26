The temperature is not the only thing that is hot in the Lewis-Clark Valley in July. The Lewis-Clark Cubs are 13-4 in the month and hope to stay hot as they travel south to play in the American Legion Class A Idaho State tournament on July 27-31 in Pocatello, Idaho.

Lewis-Clark (26-13) begins double-elimination tournament play Wednesday at 3 p.m. against the defending state and regional champion Marsh Valley.

Tags

Recommended for you