Race Currin of the Lewis-Clark Cubs connects while at bat during a game of the Idaho American Legion Class A district tournament against the Northern Idaho Lakers at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field.
Lewis-Clark Cubs pitcher Trace Roberts throws a pitch during a game of the Idaho American Legion Class A district tournament against the Northern Idaho Lakers at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field.
The temperature is not the only thing that is hot in the Lewis-Clark Valley in July. The Lewis-Clark Cubs are 13-4 in the month and hope to stay hot as they travel south to play in the American Legion Class A Idaho State tournament on July 27-31 in Pocatello, Idaho.
Lewis-Clark (26-13) begins double-elimination tournament play Wednesday at 3 p.m. against the defending state and regional champion Marsh Valley.
The winner of the eight-team state tournament will travel to Price, Utah, to take part in the regional tournament Aug. 5-9.
The Cubs have won 10 of their last 11 games, including a 4-1 record at the Area A District Tournament at Harris Field that concluded with a 11-4 tournament final victory against North Idaho.
“We started out a little bit slow, sorting out who can do what,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. “Throughout the season we have been able to identify some strengths.”
Those strengths start with the versatility and depth of the team. Zack Bambacigno, Race Currin and Guy Krasselt are listed as utility players on the team’s Game Changer page and many others could be placed with the same title.
Nine players have pitched at least 12 innings throughout the 39-game schedule. Six of those nine have an earned-run average of under 4.20.
Krasselt leads the way with a 1.46 ERA over 24 innings pitched. He also leads the team in batting average (.382) and is tied for the team lead with 35 runs scored.
“(Krasselt) is a gamer, he has played every position except first base,” Knigge said. “He has been a key component in our offense; a smart baseball player for a young guy. Been absorbing a lot of information, been a sponge.”
There are five eighth graders on the team and all but Tucker Green, who is tied with Krasselt with 35 runs scored, have pitched. Knigge praised Tucker Green for his phenomenal play in center field.
Toby Elliott leads the team with 42 1/3 innings pitched and is tied for the team lead with 28 strikeouts with a miniscule 1.49 ERA. Trace Green also has 28 strikeouts with a 1.57 ERA.
“We have a pretty deep pitching staff,” Knigge said. “(We are) not afraid to throw any guy out there in any situation.”
16-year-old Trace Roberts leads a strong lineup that averages .302 hitting as a team with 304 runs on 304 hits.
Roberts leads the team in many offensive categories. The first baseman leads Lewis-Clark in doubles (7), triples (4), walks (18) and RBI (26) and has the sole home run for the Cubs. The home run came in a 15-0 win against the Camas Prairie Zephyrs on June 26.
“(Roberts) just lit it up early in the season. When he has his confidence, he can spray it all over the field,” Knigge said. “(The team has) no mindset of knocking the ball out of the park — put the ball back up the middle and put the pressure on defense.”
Knigge noted that the team chemistry has been “phenomenal” and that his team has bought into the system through good days and bad.
It is a system that has a lot of Lewis-Clark State Warrior influence on it.
Knigge played for the Warriors in the mid-1980s and his son, Kyle, who helps coach the team, played for LCSC in 2011-2014.
Current Warrior assistant coach Allen Balmer is also helping with the coaching duties as his son, Brody, is on the team.
“Has been awesome to have Coach Balmer out there with me,” Kent Knigge said. “He has an incredible depth of knowledge.”
Kent Knigge said he was really proud that he has been able to connect the generations and that the kids have really bought into the process.
“It is known as the Warrior way for a reason, (it is a) winning recipe,” Kent Knigge said. “Our community should be really proud of these guys not only for what they have done on the field but what they have done off the field.”