The Lewis-Clark Cubs made efforts to contain Pocatello and stay in Monday night’s game of the Idaho state Class A American Legion baseball tournament at Harris Field.
The Cubs (9-25) had a strong start in the opening three innings when starting pitcher Tucker Konkol got into a groove, tossing 88 pitches through 3ž innings. He fanned four and walked four.
The righty provided many chances for the L-C batters to capitalize at the plate. But the Cubs left 11 runners on base.
The score was 2-1 going into the fourth when the wheels started falling off for the Cubs.
Pocatello’s Mason Summerill lumbered down the line and stole home after a wild pitch in the top of the third to make it 3-1.
The play jump-started the Razorbacks (26-14), as Gunner Wilhelm plated Elias Blackhawk on a single, then JD Gunderson slammed one deep into right field on a full count for an RBI double as Pocatello pulled ahead 6-1.
Gunderson went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a double for Pocatello, while Wilhelm finished 4-of-4 with two doubles and an RBI.
The Cubs didn’t go down without making it interesting, as Nathan Somers delivered a hit into mid-center field, scoring Konkol in the bottom of the fourth.
Tyler Granlund followed up the next at-bat with a line drive to deep right for a double, which scored two runs. It was inches from scoring a third when Somers somersaulted toward home plate and was tagged out after covering his uniform in dirt with the dive.
But with runners on second and third, the Cubs couldn’t muster another score the rest of the way after regaining some traction in the fourth.
When Konkol was pulled from the mound, Lewis-Clark struggled to execute down the stretch as they rotated through relievers and made a few key fielding errors that drove up his pitch count, forcing a change for coach Kent Knigge.
“They just zeroed in on our relief pitching,” Knigge said. “And I was counting on our bullpen to come in and throw strikes…. We used a lot of situational baseball tonight, probably more than we have all year. We just couldn’t come up with that one play that would make the difference in the clutch.”
Pocatello will move on to the second round to play Idaho Falls (23-12) tonight at 7:30. The Cubs now face single elimination, and are set to square off against Upper Valley (21-14) in the losers’ bracket today at 12:30 p.m.
Pocatello 101 403 0—9 12 0
Lewis-Clark 100 200 —3 5 3
Elias Blackhawk, Ryan Foltz (3), Maddox Moore (5) and Gunner Wilhelm; Toby Elliott, Hayden Line (1), Tucker Konkol (3), Levi Johnson (7) and Tyler Granlund.
Pocatello hits — Wilhelm 4 (2 2B), John Gunderson 3 (2B), Mason Summerill 2, Jayce Vaughn, Trem Tolman.
Lewis-Clark hits — Line 2, Nathan Somers 2 (2B), Granlund 2 (2B), Gavin Ells.