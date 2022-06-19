AREA ROUNDUP
COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewis-Clark Cubs dropped both ends of a Legion doubleheader Saturday against the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen on Saturday.
The scores were 5-2 and 8-4.
Lewis-Clark (7-5) got off to a slow start in Game 1 and was held scoreless through the first six innings. Coeur d’Alene got all its five runs in the first three innings but still managed to pull out the win.
Race Currin absorbed the Game 1 loss for Lewis-Clark. Guy Krasselt led the bats for the Cubs with two hits.
Game 2 didn’t feature a run drought for Lewis-Clark, but it did have a similar result. The Cubs held a 1-0 lead through two innings. Coeur d’Alene scored eight runs in the third and fourth innings.
Trace Roberts absorbed the loss. Mason Way led the LC bats in Game 2 with three hits including a double. Levi Johnson added two hits including a double.
“Very competitive games,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. “We played some really awesome team defense in the first game. We just had some mental errors in Game 2 and that was what they needed and they got some runs off. But the kids competed really well and I’m proud of that. Our pitching did a really strong good job and our bats were strong as well. Just can’t expect to make many mistakes against a team of that quality.”
GAME 1
Lewis Clark 000 000 2—2 6 0
Coeur d’Alene 212 000 x—5 9 0
Race Currin, Guy Krasselt (3) and Tucker Green; Kyle Semen, Paxton Bunch (3), Jake Danninburg (4) and Cooper Smith. W—Semen; L—Currin
Lewis Clark hits — Krasselt 2, Brody Balmer, Tucker Green, Mason Way, Clayten Jenkins-Hix
Coeur d’Alene hits — Calvin Coppess 3 (2-2B), Semen 2, Bunch (2B), Danninburg, Isaac Zigler, Bryce Stockton
GAME 2
Lewis-Clark 010 021 0—4 11 0
Coeur d’Alene 004 400 x—8 10 1
Trace Roberts, Clayten Jenkins-Hix (4) and Race Currin; Bryce Stockton, Cooper Smith (3) and Jared Taylor. W—Smith; L—Roberts
Lewis Clark hits — Mason Way 3 (2B), Levi Johnson 2 (2B), Brody Balmer, Zack Bambacigno, Tucker Green, Currin, Guy Krasselt, Trace Green
Coeur d’Alene hits — Paxton Bunch 2, Calvin Coppess 2, Stockton 2, Travis Usdrowski, Joe Cohlen, Cooper Smith, Kyle Semen
Zephyrs 13, Elko 0
PRAIRIE — The Zephyrs beat Elko Basque in a dominant showing.
Camas Prairie (4-2) got out to an early five-run lead through two innings before exploding for eight runs in the fourth. The game ended before the Zephyrs’ half of the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Noah Behler earned the win for Camas Prairie, allowing only two hits and throwing a shutout.
Behler also led the Zephyrs in hits with three. Colton McElroy added two.
Elko Basque 000 00— 0 2 11
Camas Prairie 320 8x—13 10 1
David Ortiz, Carlos Qursada (4) and Jaul Roberg; Noah Behler and David Goicoa. L—Ortiz
Elko hits — Zack Ortiz (2)
Camas Prairie hits — Behler 3, Cotlon McElroy 2, Ryan Lockart (2B), Cody Klement, Carter Shears, Ray Holes, Goioa
Generals drop a pair
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Quinton Naranjo tallied two hits in the second game as the Moscow Generals 16U lost two games in the Border Battle tournament.
The Generals fell to the Washington Rush 4-3 and to the Spokane Expos 11-3.
Generals 000 021—3 6 1
Rush 100 30x—4 4 0
Anderson, Greene (4) and Izzo; Kennebrew, Schlenger (5), Shults (6) and Webster. W—Kennebrew; L—Anderson
Generals hits — Izzo, Green, Anderson, Durrett, Greene, Olive.
Rush hits — Stevenson, Henderson, Escandon, Simonson.
———
Generals 003 00—3 6 1
Expos 914 33—11 13 2
Olive, Breese (3), Naranjo (5) and Izzo; Shupe, Patterson (4) and Dean. W—Shupe; L—Olive
Generals hits — Naranjo 2, Izzo (2B), Green, Anderson, Greene.
Expos hits — Ferguson, Shupe, Wasley, Koch, Norden 2 (2-3B), Dean, Victor 2 (2B), Moore (2B), Grissom 3 (3B).