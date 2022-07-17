The Lewis-Clark Cubs scored the first and final runs of Saturday’s game against the North Idaho Lakers of Sandpoint, but their rivals did more than enough in between to inflict their first defeat of the American Legion Class A district tournament at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field, extending the tournament to a if-necessary game today.
It ended a nine-game winning streak nine games for the Cubs (25-13), including their first three in the district tournament. L-C previously had beaten North Idaho 5-3 on Thursday, then topped the Northern Lakes Mountaineers 4-1 on Friday in the winners bracket final. The Lakers defeated the Mountaineers earlier in the day to book their spot in the title round against the Cubs.
L-C coach Kent Knigge emphasized all week that endurance and pitching depth would be central to the outcome of the double-elimination event, and the Lakers had more of those things on this day. North Idaho starter Avery Bocksch capably suppressed the L-C batters and flirted with a complete game, going 6ž innings with seven strikeouts before reliever Dillon Terry stepped in.
“He mixed up his pitches and spotted up good, and we weren’t competitive enough at the plate today to beat him with our bats,” Knigge said of Bocksch. “Our defense had a few lapses that really hurt us on a couple of those runs, but you know what? We’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”
Toby Elliott registered the first hit of the day for the Cubs in the second inning, while Trace Green put them on the board in the third. Trace Roberts had a strong start on the mound, holding North Idaho without a hit in the first two innings on a 90-some degree midsummer afternoon. By the fourth, however, he was visibly fading. Fewer and fewer throws found the strike zone as the door opened for the Lakers to post the game’s only multiple-run inning. After back-to-back walks put North Idaho ahead 3-1 with the bases loaded, Levi Johnson took over for Roberts to stop the bleeding.
Seeing their window of opportunity rapidly closing, Cubs batters swung with urgency and chased pitches in the top of the sixth, with a few injudicious attempts helping Bocksch steam through the lineup. L-C’s Austin Topp then came in with his own pitching blitz in the bottom half of the inning to keep the Cubs from losing any more ground, leaving them one final chance to cut into the three-run gap.
Bocksch finally started to slow in the seventh, walking Jackson Slagg, who went on to score the Cubs’ second run on the strength of a Guy Krasselt single before Terry took over with the task of finishing the game for the Lakers.
L-C had the tying runs on base in Green at first and Krasselt at second when a Race Currin hit a ball to left field. Krasselt gunned down at third, ending the Cubs’ bid for an undefeated tourney run.
They will return to Harris Field to face the Lakers in a deciding title game at 1 p.m. today, with a berth to the Idaho state tournament July 27-31 in Pocatello at stake.
“We’ve just got to keep our heads up tomorrow,” Elliott said. “Keep going through those innings. Keep pounding the ball.”
LC Cubs 001 000 1—2 6 1
North Idaho 001 210 x—4 7 1
Trace Roberts, Levi Johnson (4), Austin Topp (6) and Race Currin; Avery Bocksch, Dillon Terry (7) and T. Brackett.
LC Cubs hits — Krasselt 2, Toby Elliott, Trace Green, Currin, Lance Bambacigno.
North Idaho hits — Zeke Roop, A. Leverich, K. MacDonald, Brackett, Bocksch, Finn Mellander, Mick Koch.
