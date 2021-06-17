SEATTLE — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer against his former team, and rookie starter Bailey Ober struck out six as the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 on Wednesday.
Cruz’s second-deck shot to left field in the fifth inning made it 6-0 and helped snap the Twins’ three-game losing streak. It was his 431st career home run, moving him into a tie with Lou Gehrig at 49th on the career list.
“It’s fun to watch,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “His at-bats are explosive and when he hits a ball like he did today, it gets your attention right away.”
Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson left after scoring in the first inning with a right shin strain. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons also was injured, leaving after the fourth with a recurring left ankle sprain. The team said both are day to day and will take advantage of today’s day off.
Ryan Jeffers followed Cruz two batters later with a solo homer in the fifth. Jorge Polanco led off the game with a double against Mariners starter Justus Sheffield (5-6) and had three hits and three runs by the fifth inning, all against the left-hander.
“From the get-go the Twins came out swinging,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “They had a game plan against Sheff. They were going to be very aggressive. Sheff did pound the strike zone, no question about it, but they were on him. The big-time home run by Cruzy created some big separation, kind of took us out of it.”
Ober, a 6-foot-9 right-hander who is on a pitch limit because he did not play last season as a minor leaguer, allowed one hit in four innings with no walks, helping snap Seattle’s three-game winning streak. He threw 63 pitches and lobbied Baldelli to remain in the game.
“He did his job,” Baldelli said. “He could have gone out there again, but we’re going to look after him and keep it rolling.”
Ober has given up two runs and eight hits in his past two games with 13 strikeouts in nine innings. He said the key has been to stop tinkering with the grip on his changeup.
“I’m much more comfortable now,” he said.
Reliever Caleb Thielbar (1-0) won on the day he returned to the bullpen from the 10-day injured list. Twins pitchers struck out the Mariners 11 times.
Shed Long Jr. and Ty France had RBI singles for Seattle.
Minnesota Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Polanco 2b 5 3 3 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0
Donaldsn 3b 1 1 1 1 Fraley lf 4 0 0 0
Astudillo 3b 2 1 1 0 Haniger dh 4 1 1 0
Cruz dh 5 1 1 3 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Kirilloff rf 4 0 1 1 France 1b 2 1 1 1
Jeffers c 4 1 2 2 Bauers rf 3 0 1 0
Sano 1b 4 0 1 0 Long Jr. 2b 3 0 1 1
Arraez lf-2b 4 0 1 0 Trammell cf 3 0 0 0
Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 Godoy c 2 0 0 0
Larnach lf 2 0 0 0 Torrens ph-c 1 0 0 0
Celestino cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 30 2 5 2
Minnesota 201 040 000 — 7
Seattle 000 010 100 — 2
DP—Minnesota 1, Seattle 2. LOB—Minnesota 5, Seattle 2. 2B—Polanco 2 (15), France (17). HR—Cruz (14), Jeffers (4). SB—Polanco (4). SF—France (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Ober 4 1 0 0 0 6
Thielbar W,1-0 2 2 1 1 0 4
Colome 1 2 1 1 0 0
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alcala 1 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Sheffield L,5-6 5 10 7 7 2 4
Vest 1 0 0 0 1 0
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Santiago 2 1 0 0 0 1
WP—Colome, Sheffield.
Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T—2:54. A—8,098 (47,929).