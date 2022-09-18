The lights have shut off on another week of high school football.
This week, more than any other week has revealed how good these area teams can be. Without wasting any more time, let’s dive into it:
WPL still a race
The Whitepine League Division I is the best division in the area, but it’s something that needs repeating each week because it’s still anybody’s race to win.
Clearwater Valley knocked off Lapwai 34-22 in league play Friday to forge a three-way tie at the top with Kamiah and Prairie. Only two of those teams, at most, will remain at the top after this week.
That’s because the Rams (3-1, 2-0) will hit the road to play at the Kubs (3-1, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. Kamiah is coming off a convincing 54-18 nonleague win at home against Council.
The two teams have sat and watched year after year as the Pirates seemingly have turned the WPL into their personal playground.
Things will continue to get interesting as the season progresses. Prairie (2-1, 2-0) plays at Genesee (1-3, 0-2) this week, then the Pirates will have to travel to Kamiah for what could possibly be another showdown game at 7 p.m. Sept. 29.
If, somehow, the Kubs run the table the next two weeks, they will have the inside track to dethrone Prairie and sit atop the perch in the standings with just three weeks left in the regular season.
One hundo
The game everyone still is talking about happened Thursday in Genesee, when the defending Class 1A Division II state champion Kendrick put up an eye-popping 104 points on the Bulldogs, with the Tigers not allowing a single point.
So the question on many people’s minds was a simple one: were the Tigers running up the score?
Answer: Nope. They’re just that good.
Kendrick basically called the dogs off in the second quarter when the damage already was done.
There was no disrespect at all. In fact, the Tigers put in a freshman quarterback toward the end of the game and he happened to score three touchdowns. Genesee was without starting quarterback Angus Jordan, who was nursing a shoulder injury.
Another point: the two coaches are good friends. Kendrick’s Zane Hobart and Genesee’s Justin Podrabsky have had good relations with each other for numerous years.
Some in the media sphere and on social media felt the Tigers took advantage of an opportunity and spiked the ball on the Bulldogs.
However, it doesn’t take much to do a deeper dive and figure out that Kendrick was just that much better on this specific night. Moreover, the Tigers sent a message to the rest of the teams in the 1A DII classification that they are the best 8-man team in the state.
Is Lewiston a top-five team?
The Bengals continue to play with confidence every week. However, their 49-14 win Friday against Pendleton (Ore.) might’ve been their most impressive showing yet.
Lewiston has been known for its ground-and-pound style of play under coach Matt Pancheri. But quarterback Drew Hottinger proved what he could do as a passer against the Buckaroos.
He went 10-of-16 passing for 330 yards with five touchdown passes. Hottinger also completed a 94-yard scoring pass to Austin Lawrence, thought to be the longest in school history.
Lewiston’s offense continues to prove how well-rounded it is and it comes at a perfect time. The Bengals have won three straight, are 3-1 overall, and face off against an explosive Sandpoint team this Friday. The Bulldogs are the defending Class 4A runners-up.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
