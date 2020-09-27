OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics sure would like to be swinging better in late September with the playoffs fast approaching.
Robbie Grossman provided a pair of home runs in his first career multi-homer game for the AL West champions, but the A’s stumbled to a 12-3 loss in Game 2 as the Seattle Mariners swept their doubleheader Saturday.
“It’s not a great feeling. It’s a major league baseball game, you’re trying to win,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “The first one was tough, obviously. We felt like we had a pretty good chance to win that game and we didn’t.
“Had some opportunities. Second game we knew the pitching was going to be a little bit limited and there were some guys I didn’t want to use in this game so it ended up getting a little bit out of hand. You’ve just got to put the day away and come play tomorrow and know that’s the last game of the regular season and the postseason starts.”
J.P. Crawford delivered all day for Seattle. He hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning of a 5-1 extra-innings Game 1 win after his tying single in the sixth, then added an RBI double in an eight-run third during the nightcap.
Kyle Seager homered in both games, and Tim Lopes connected in the second.
Seager hit a two-run drive in the eighth inning of the opener and a solo shot in the second game for the Mariners, who bounced back from a tough loss a night earlier with a pair of impressive wins.
Grossman connected on solo drives in the first and fifth innings against right-hander Justin Dunn (3-1).
Tommy La Stella tripled to begin the sixth in Game 1, but the A’s couldn’t capitalize against former Oakland right-hander Kendall Graveman (1-3).
“That was great to be able to go out in a high-leverage situation, especially this whole month, and to be able to do that with some added Adrenalin,” Graveman said.
Game 1
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 4 1 3 2 Semien ss 3 0 1 0
France 2b 4 1 1 1 La Stella 2b 3 0 1 0
Lewis cf 4 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 1 0 0 0
Seager 3b 3 1 1 2 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0
Torrens c 4 0 0 0 Canha lf 2 1 2 0
White 1b 3 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 2 0
Lopes dh 3 0 0 0 Davis dh 1 0 0 1
Ervin rf 2 0 0 0 Grossman dh 1 0 0 0
Marmlejos lf 1 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 1 0 0 0
Gordon pr 0 1 0 0 Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0
Bishop lf-rf 2 1 2 0 Heim c 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 5 7 5 Totals 25 1 6 1
Seattle 000 001 04 — 5
Oakland 000 100 00 — 1
E—Canha (1). DP—Seattle 4, Oakland 0. LOB—Seattle 4, Oakland 6. 2B—Bishop (2), Canha (11). 3B—La Stella (2). HR—Seager (8). SB—Crawford (6). SF—Davis (1). S_Bishop (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Sheffield 5 5 1 1 2 1
Sadler 1 1 0 0 1 2
Graveman W,1-3 2 0 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Minor 5 4 1 1 0 7
Soria 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hendriks L,3-1 11/3 2 3 2 0 1
Trivino 2/3 1 1 1 0 1
Minor pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires—Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ted Barrett.
T—2:39.
Game 2
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 1 2 2
Grossman rf 4 2 3 2 Seager dh 3 2 1 1
La Stella dh 3 0 1 0 France 3b 4 1 1 1
Canha cf 2 1 0 0 Marmolejs lf 3 1 0 0
Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 Lopes rf 4 2 2 2
Murphy c 3 0 1 0 White 1b 4 2 3 2
Lamb 3b 3 0 1 1 Bishop cf 3 0 0 1
Machin 2b 3 0 1 0 Gordon 2b 3 2 2 2
Orf ss 3 0 0 0 Odom c 2 1 1 0
Totals 28 3 9 3 Totals 30 12 12 11
Oakland 100 110 0 — 3
Seattle 008 121 x — 12
E—France (2). DP—Oakland 0, Seattle 2. LOB—Oakland 6, Seattle 5. 2B—Murphy (4), Crawford (7), France (5), White (7). HR—Grossman 2 (8), Seager (9), White (8), Lopes (2). SB—Strange-Gordon (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Blackburn L,0-1 21/3 5 7 7 2 2
Kaprielian 12/3 3 2 2 1 3
Weems 1 2 2 2 2 0
McFarland 1 2 1 1 0 0
Seattle
Dunn W,4-1 5 6 3 3 2 2
Lockett 2 3 0 0 0 1
WP—Blackburn.
Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lewis Williams III.
T—2:15.