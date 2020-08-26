Crawford breaks slump, M’s snap Padres’ streak

One shortstop has been the talk of baseball since the first pitch of the 2020 season, while the other started off as an on-base machine and unexpected leadoff hitter, fell into a “slump” and is slowly trying to fight his way out.
On this night in the Seattle Mariners’ easy 8-3 victory over the San Diego Padres, J.P. Crawford, who came into the game with just three hits and 14 strikeouts in his past 40 plate appearance, was the best shortstop on the field.
Crawford reached base three times in the game, scoring two runs and driving in three runs with a two-run homer to center and a run-scoring double.
Meanwhile Fernando Tatis Jr., who has been the best player in baseball since the first pitch of this shortened season, was held hitless and not allowed to reach base.
While Crawford may have prevailed in this one-game duel, it’s likely that 21-year-old Tatis will be in the running for the National League MVP for this season and many seasons to come. Also the Padres are on pace to be playing in the postseason, and the Mariners will be watching the postseason from their homes for the 19th consecutive season.
But does playing against baseball’s latest baseball darling and “next superstar” provide any additional incentive for Crawford since they both play the same position as well?
“He’s a great player, but you know we’re on the same field and he’s on the other team,” Crawford said. “I want to win. He’s (a) great player to watch, but I love competing against (great players). ... I don’t need no love from all the media stuff and the hype. I’m good. I know I’m good.”
To be fair, the Mariners have maintained that Crawford hasn’t been in as bad of a slump as the numbers might indicate. Manager Scott Servais has referenced their internal data on swing decisions based on pitches in and out of the strike zone and hard hit percentages, saying Crawford’s process is fine.
“J.P.’s hit a lot of balls hard the last couple of weeks and hasn’t much to show for it,” Servais said. “And he continues to play unbelievable defense.”
But it wasn’t just Crawford providing the offense in the Mariners’ fourth straight win — their longest streak of the season.
Catcher Austin Nola continued to swing the bat at torrid pace, tallying three hits and hitting a solo homer.
First baseman Evan White, who was once mired in a funk worse than Crawford, added two RBI.
Seattle jumped on Padres starter Chris Paddack immediately, scoring two in the first inning.
The Mariners pushed it to 4-0 in the second inning when Crawford smoked a line drive to center that carried over the fence.
All that early offense allowed Marco Gonzales to get a win on a night where he had to labor through five innings. The Padres had baserunners on in every inning, but scored all three of their runs in the third — all with two outs.
Seattle San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 4 2 2 3 Grisham cf 5 0 1 0
Haggerty lf 5 0 1 0 Tatis Jr. ss 5 0 0 0
Lewis cf 5 1 1 0 Machado 3b 5 1 4 0
Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 Hosmer 1b 5 1 1 2
Nola c 5 2 3 1 Myers rf 4 1 2 0
White 1b 4 1 3 2 France dh 3 0 1 1
Fraley rf 4 0 0 0 Naylor ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Lopes dh 4 0 1 1 Crnenwrth 2b 4 0 1 0
Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 Profar lf 4 0 0 0
Hedges c 2 0 1 0
Mateo ph 0 0 0 0
Torrens c 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 8 13 8 Totals 38 3 11 3
Seattle 220 002 200 — 8
San Diego 003 000 000 — 3
LOB—Seattle 8, San Diego 11. 2B—White (5), Crawford (2), Machado (8), Myers (7), France (2), Hedges (1). 3B—Machado (1). HR—Crawford (1), Nola (5), Hosmer (6). SB—Haggerty (3). SF—Seager (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W, 3-2 5 9 3 3 0 5
Hirano H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Altavilla 1 1 0 0 1 0
Fletcher 1 0 0 0 1 1
Gerber 1 1 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Paddack L, 2-3 5 8 6 6 1 7
Hill 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Guerra 2/3 3 2 2 0 0
Johnson 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Baez 2 0 0 0 1 4
Paddack pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Hill (Fraley).
T—3:08.