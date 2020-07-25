MOSCOW — Palouse broke a close game wide open with five-run bursts in consecutive late innings, toppling the Moscow Rebel Blue Devils 16-8 on Friday in the Palouse Summer Series baseball tournament.
Brady Wells roped a double and a triple to plate four for the Coyotes, who led just 6-3 entering the sixth inning.
Palouse strung together six of itsr 10 hits, and walked five times, in the two innings combined.
Carson Coulter had four RBI and a double. Hyatt Utzman cracked two doubles, plating three, and Payton Kallaher drove in a pair on two hits — one a double.
Coulter earned a win with 5 2/3 strong innings, striking out six while yielding three earned runs on six hits.
Leading Moscow offensively was Chad Redinger, who sent home three on a triple and a double. Hayden Thompson and Jarod Grady contributed two-hit outings.
Palouse 123 005 5—16 10 1
Moscow 200 011 4—8 9 1
Carson Coulter, Peter Smith (6), Kayden Carpenter (7) and NA; Kyle Lynas, Chad Redinger (4), Hayden Thompson (6) and NA. W—Coulter. L—Lynas.
Palouse hits — Brady Wells 3 (3B, 2B), Hyatt Utzman 2 (2 2B), Payton Kallaher 2 (2B), Carson Coulter (2B), Mitch LaVielle, Kayden Carpenter.
Moscow — Hayden Thompson 2 (HR), Chad Redinger 2 (3B, 2B), Jarod Grady 2, Wesley Carpenter (2B), Kyle Lynas, Connor Akins.
New Level 8, Palouse 4
MOSCOW — The Palouse Coyotes gave up three runs in a pivotal fourth inning and lost to New Level Prep of Puyallup, Wash., in the Palouse Summer Series.
Carson Coulter tallied three hits for the Coyotes, and Payton Kallaher drove in two runs.
A full box score was unavailable.
New Level Prep 210 300 2—8 10 3
Palouse 003 000 1—4 7 2
Expos 7, LC 0
LC 19U left nine runners on base in losing to the Spokane Expos in the Palouse Summer Series.
The valley team had two on with none out in the seventh, and left the bases loaded in the first.
LC starter Noah Renzelman went 4 2/3, fanning seven, but allowed four hits and walked four.
Chris Ricard booked two hits, including a double, and brother DJ added a triple.
Spokane 110 022 1—7 5 0
LC 19U 000 000 09—0 6 1
Wilson, Benson (7) and NA. Renzelman, Skinner (5), Pea (7) and Kolb.
Spokane hits — Blakney, Bunch 2 (2B), Killinger, Fry.
LC hits — McKenzie, D. Ricard (3B), Bonfield, C. Ricard 2 (2B), Kolb.
Rock Creek 10, Devils 0
MOSCOW — Two Rock Creek sluggers connected on home runs, and pitcher Kole Scott tossed a three-hit shutout to guide the western Washington travel team to a 10-0 rout of the Moscow Rebel Blue Devils in the Palouse Summer Series .
Kyle Reese and Bryan Falk mashed homers in the second and fourth innings, respectively, and Cole Kaschmitter tacked on a double and a triple to pace an offense that had seven record hits.
Scott struck out six against his three hits and two walks allowed.
Mack Hagenbaugh led Moscow with two hits.
Rock Creek 310 33—10 10 0
Moscow 000 000—0 3 2
Kole Scott and NA; Peyton Waters, Mack Hagenbaugh (2), Barrett Abendroth (4) and NA.
Rock Creek hits — Cole Kaschmitter 3 (2-2B), Kyle Reese 2 (HR), Bryan Falk (HR), Louie Albrecht (2B), Jake Larson, Mason Persons, Richard Reding.
Moscow hits — Mack Hagenbaugh 2, Chad Redinger.