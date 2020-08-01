AREA BASEBALL
The Palouse Coyotes 18U travel baseball team split a pair of games in the Palouse Summer Series on Friday, falling 14-2 to the Spokane Expos but beating the Rippers 18U team of Redmond, Wash., 14-12.
In the opener against the Expos, the game got out of hand in the top of the seventh when Spokane scored 12 times to take a 14-0 lead.
Oak Held had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Barrett Abendroth also had two hits.
Carson Coulter took the loss on the mound, allowing 10 hits, two walks and six runs, four earned, in 5 innings.
In Game 2 against the Rippers, Palouse trailed for much of the game, but scored seven times in the top of the sixth inning and held on in the bottom half.
Josh Green had three hits, including a double, scored two runs and had an RBI to lead the Coyotes. Tanner Richartz had two hits, including a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Mitch LaVielle added two hits, including a double, a run and three RBI. Coulter and Held finished with two hits, a run and two RBI.
Held got the win, allowing three hits, a walk and four runs, one earned in 1ž innings of work. He struck out one. LaVielle got the final two outs to pick up the save.
Palouse will continue play in the tournament today.
Spokane 010 10(12)—14 14 0
Palouse 000 00 2—2 6 3
Justin Spencer and Brock Molenda; Carson Coulter, Kolby Sisk (6), Tyler Elbraught (6) and CJ Anderson. L—Coulter.
Spokane hits — Hunter Dryden 3 (2B), Garrett Gores 3 (2B), Thomas McKenna 2 (2B, 3B), Jace Phelan 2 (2B), Nate Naccarato 2 (2B), Josh Lawson (2B), Brock Molenda.
Palouse hits — Oak Held 2 (2B), Barrett Abendroth 2, Mitch LaVielle, Tyler Elbraught.
Palouse 020 237—14 13 5
Rippers 203 331—12 6 5
Peter Smith, Oak Held (4), Barrett Abendroth (6), Mitch LaVielle (6) and Barrett Abendroth, Carson Coulter (6); Nate Hoyer, Anthony Leto (6), Mason Pudwill (6), Ben Chenevert (6) and Ananth Iyer. W—Held. L—Pudwick. S—LaVielle.
Palouse hits — Josh Green 3 (2B), Mitch LaVIelle 2 (2B), Tanner Richartz 2 (2B), Carson Coulter 2, Oak Held 2, Barrett Abendroth, Kolby Sisk.
Rippers hits — Ayush Krishnappa 2 (2B), Kian Pegueros-Warren, Ben Chenevert, Nate Hoyer.