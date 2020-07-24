Cases of COVID-19 have been surging throughout the states that comprise Pac-12 schools. However, the numbers of athletes who test positive don’t necessarily impact that particular state. They would count against their home state.
In Washington state, there are a total of 50,009 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 5,276 hospitalizations and 1,482 deaths. The state has a 5.8 percent positive rate in testing. In Whitman County, there have been a total of 58 confirmed cases with a 5.2 percent positive rate.
In Oregon, there are 15,393 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 271 deaths (these numbers have been lagging almost two full days behind.
In California, there have been 425,616 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 12,040 positive results reported Thursday, with 8,027 deaths.
In Utah, there have been 36,099 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 2,150 hospitalizations, and 267 deaths.
In Arizona, there are 152,944 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,355 positive results reported Thursday, with 3,063 deaths, including 89 on Thursday, and the positive rate is at 12.5 percent.
In Colorado, there have been 42,314 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 6,149 hospitalizations, and 1,645 deaths.
In the United States, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website has reported 3,952,273 confirmed cases, including 70,106 new cases reported, with a total of 142,755 deaths (these numbers typically lag a day behind). According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbed to 4,034,102, with a total of 144,242 deaths, as of 9 p.m. Pacific on Thursday.