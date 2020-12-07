Lewis-Clark State’s men’s basketball team has been hit with a second round of coronavirus, and this time apparently it starts at the top of the chain.
Coach Austin Johnson confirmed Sunday on Twitter he contracted COVID-19, although he had coached the team to two victories to open the season Friday and Saturday.
“one positive of COVID taking away my sense of smell is changing my son’s diaper has become way less traumatic,” he tweeted.
Also earlier in the day, the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs hit the pause button on the program, forcing the postponement of several home games, including a nonconference affair Dec. 14 against Idaho.
The Warriors (2-0), who are ranked No. 5 in the country in the NAIA preseason coaches top 25 poll, rolled to relatively easy victories at the Activity Center the previous two days against Yellowstone Christian. On Friday, three LCSC senior standouts — Travis Yenor, Damek Mitchell and Trystan Bradley, a Lewiston product — combined for 39 points as the Warriors bounced the Centurions 82-54.
But that 28-point margin wasn’t good enough for LCSC, which came out Saturday and started the game on a 22-2 run, in a 98-49 throttling of Yellowstone Christian. All 13 players who played in the game for the Warriors saw seven or more minutes in the contest and every one of them scored.
“Things haven’t been normal the past 12 months, so to have 40 minutes of some kind of normalcy for our players, to see them run around and smile, root for each other, make shots, miss shots and to see them kind of be 20-year-olds, it was really special,” Johnson said after Saturday’s game.
The Warriors do not have any games scheduled on the horizon, and an athletic department spokeswoman said there will be no coaching adjustments at this time.
The athletic department had no comment on if there are any more cases in the program, citing privacy laws.
Just before the season originally was set to begin Nov. 6 against Yellowstone Christian in what was to be an exhibition game at that time, the team had some cases of the coronavirus. The college also was scheduled to play games Nov. 27 and 28 against Montana Tech and Montana Western at the Taco Bell Shootout at the College of Idaho in Caldwell, but those were nixed.
Also, the women’s team previously had run into COVID-19 cases. The team was scheduled to visit Idaho on Nov. 25, but that game was canceled.
This is all against the backdrop of two Cascade Conference members — Walla Walla and Evergreen State — deciding in November not to play basketball this season because of rising coronavirus cases in those areas. The conference is supposed to release a second revision of its schedule, which originally was an 18-game slate with a three-round conference tournament, in the near future. Now, at maximum, teams only will play 14 games with no conference tournament, and the top two teams will receive automatic bids into the NAIA national tournament, if it is contested.
But LCSC certainly isn’t the only team in the region dealing with the coronavirus.
The No. 1-ranked Zags were scheduled Saturday to play the second-ranked Baylor Bears in Indianapolis in what was supposed to be the game of the early portion of the season. However, one player and a member of the traveling party tested positive for COVID-19, and the teams, in consulation with the Indiana State Health Commissioner, the Marion County Public Health Director and both team physicians, decided it would be best to postpone the game.
Not more than a day later, however, Gonzaga hit the pause button on the program.
“We decided that this was in the best interest of our student-athletes,” athletic director Mike Roth said in a text message to the Spokesman-Review. “The health and safety of our players is our top priority. This decision was made with an abundance of caution in mind. This has been a very difficult decision, but we have all agreed that it’s the correct decision.”
The Zags had home games scheduled against Tarleton State on Tuesday, Southern on Thursday, Northern Arizona on Saturday and Idaho on Dec. 14.
There is the possibility that games could be rescheduled. The game against the Vandals might be the easiest one because the distance from Moscow to Spokane is about 85 miles.
