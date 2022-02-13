SALEM, Ore. — Freshman guard Oreon Courtney, whose forte for two seasons has been defense and other unsung contributions, scored 21 points Saturday as coach Austin Johnson achieved his 100th win for the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team, a 68-67 verdict against Corban in Cascade Conference action.
Junior guard Nathan Fromm canned two free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining to give the Warriors a 68-64 lead before Jordan Newt drilled a 3-pointer for Corban.
Lewis-Clark State (19-9, 12-8) capped a two-game sweep of its final regular-season road trip, nudging its win streak to four games.
“Another massive road win for this group,” said Johnson, who’s in his fourth season leading the Warriors. “We once again got off to a great start and were able to do enough down the stretch to get the win. Oreon was phenomenal and we got good bench production both offensively and defensively.”
Courtney, a second-year player from Corvallis, Ore., was 8-for-15 from the field and 5-for-6 from the foul line, also grabbing 11 rebounds.
Fromm also stepped up his profile for the Warriors, collecting 13 points and eight rebounds as LCSC held a 47-36 edge on the glass. Senior forward Al Sommerfield hit three timely 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
“Ultimately our rebounding and ability to handle their pressure is what allowed us to finish it off,” Johnson said. “Hoping this keeps our positive momentum going into huge home wins this weekend.”
The Warriors led by as many as 17 points in the first half, but Corban rallied to take a 41-36 advantage with 15 minutes left. An active Fromm helped LCSC get back on track, and Sommerfield’s 3 put the Warriors up 57-50.
Freshman guard Silas Bennion missed two free throws with two seconds on the clock, but a desperation Corban shot bounced off the rim as time expired.
Newt scored 15 points for Corban (17-11, 12-8), whose three-game win streak was snapped. Mateo Escheik added 14 points. Psalm Maduakor racked up 13 points and 12 rebounds.
LCSC wraps up its regular season by hosting Southern Oregon and Oregon Tech on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (19-9, 12-8)
Stevenson 3-12 0-0 7, Sommerfield 3-11 2-2 11, Bennion 0-8 2-7 1, Courtney 8-15 5-6 21, Newsom 3-4 0-0 6, Stockton 2-2 0-1 4, Fromm 3-7 5-16 13, Warren 2-2 0-0 4, Sapwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 14-22 68.
CORBAN (17-11, 12-8)
Newt 6-14 0-1 15, Escheik 6-15 2-2 14, Maduakor 5-10 2-2 15, Anderson 4-7 0-0 9, Kirichenko 1-5 0-0 2, Moore 4-12 3-3 11, Roth 1-1 0-2 3, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 7-10 67.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 33-25. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 6-26 (Sommerfield 3-9, Fromm 2-4, Stevenson 1-9, Bennion 0-4), Corban 6-22 (Newt 3-10, Roth 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Maduakor 1-3, Moore 0-3, Escheik 0-3). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 47 (Courtney 11), Corban 36 (Maduakor 12). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 15 (Bennion 3), Corban 6 (Maduakor 2). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 14, Corban 20. A — 567.