Starting on the right foot
As the Series kicks off Friday, teams realize how important it is to win their first game. In 62 years of the tournament, only six teams have lost their first game and come back to win the championship. No team since 2006 has lost its opening game and fought back to win the championship. That year, Lewis-Clark State lost its opener to Lubbock Christian but survived five elimination games to claim the title. Eleven years earlier, in the 1995 Series, Bellevue scrambled back after losing its opener. The Bruins lost in the bottom of the ninth to Birmingham-Southern in their opening game. Despite trailing at some point in each of their next five games, the “comeback kids” won their first and only championship.
In 1984, the first year the Series was held in Lewiston, Lewis-Clark State lost its opener 6-5 to Emporia State. The Warriors survived six elimination games, the most ever by a Series team, and won their first championship. After losing their openers, West Liberty in 1964, David Lipscomb in 1977 and Emporia State in 1978 also came back through the loser’s bracket to claim their titles.
This year, Bellevue and Indiana Tech get things rolling in the first game of the tournament. Bellevue is 8-5 in its previous 13 tournament openers and Indiana Tech is 1-5. The two teams have met three previous times in Series play. In 1998 and 2000, Indiana Tech came out on top, while Bellevue won 7-6 in 2003, the last time they met.
The second game of the tournament pits Faulkner against Georgia Gwinnett. After losing its opening game in 2011, Faulkner has won six consecutive opening games, in six consecutive Series. Georgia Gwinnett is looking for its first opening game win in three tries, after losing in 2014 and 2018. Last year, Georgia Gwinnett eliminated Faulkner 20-9 in their first-ever Series meeting.
The third game Friday matches last year’s champion, Southeastern, against St. Thomas. In its first-ever Series last year, Southeastern not only won its opening game but swept its way to the title. St. Thomas is seeking its first opening game victory. The Bobcats are 0-6 in openers, with four losses by just one run. Southeastern and St. Thomas will be meeting for the first time in a Series game, but played four times during the season, with St. Thomas winning three.
In the final game of day one, Lewis-Clark State, in its 38th Series, meets Freed-Hardeman. LCSC is 30-7 in opening games. Last year, in its first-ever Series game, Freed-Hardeman defeated Northwestern Ohio. The Lions also defeated L-C 5-4 on their way to a second-place finish.
The 2019 Avista NAIA World Series starts in two days.