In the Series, winning streaks usually don’t last
Bellevue will open the NAIA World Series on a 26-game winning streak and Science & Arts has won 25 straight. Oklahoma Wesleyan had a 28-game winning streak in 2014, tying the record for the longest active winning streak entering a Series. The Eagles won their first game of the tournament before having their streak stopped by eventual champion Cumberland. In 1976, Kentucky State also had won 28 straight, won its first two Series games, then lost twice in a row. Brewton-Parker had a 26-game winning streak in 1997, swept the Series field, and ended the season with a 31-game winning streak.
Some teams have entered tournament play with perfect, or nearly perfect, records. In 1959, Omaha University (now the University of Nebraska Omaha) had a perfect 18-0 record entering the Series. The Mavericks went 5-2 in the tournament and finished runner-up. Defiance College was 15-0 at the start of the 1961 tournament but lost two of three games they played. In the initial Series in 1957, Buena Vista had a 17-1 record heading into the tournament, but finished fourth. Indiana State was 13-1 in 1958 and Paterson State 18-1 in 1959, and the two combined for just one Series win, both finishing outside the top four.
Grambling had a stellar 21-1 regular-season record in 1961, but finished in third place. Glassboro State and Grambling each doubled their season loss total in the 1967 Series. Glassboro entered the tournament with a 21-1 record and Grambling was 35-1, riding a 19-game winning streak. Both lost two games and finished behind champion New Mexico Highlands. The following year, Glassboro again entered the tournament with one loss (17-1), and went 1-2.
Tennessee Wesleyan leads the Series field this year in victories with 52 while Southeastern has 51. The record for most wins by a team entering the tournament is 70, held by Oklahoma City. The Stars were an incredible 70-5 when they strutted into Lewiston in 2004, but lost to Cumberland twice and finished runner-up. Likewise, in 1983, Lewis-Clark State headed to Lubbock, Texas, with a 65-5 record, its most wins entering a Series. The Warriors won their first four games but could not hold off the host, Lubbock Christian, and finished in second place. The previous year, Lubbock looked like the team to beat, as the host amassed a 64-19 record heading into the Series. But the Chaparrals went “two and barbecue,” and watched as Grand Canyon swept the field, defeating Lewis-Clark State in the championship game. Two other teams have entered the Series with 60 or more wins. Brewton-Parker was 60-18 entering the 2000 Series, but went 1-2. Oklahoma City had 63 victories entering the 2005 Series, then went 4-1 in the tournament and defeated Embry-Riddle for its only championship.
The 2019 Avista NAIA World Series starts in four days.