Last year the average game time in the NAIA World Series was 2 hours, 58 minutes — a figure that has steadily increased since a Lewiston tournament-low 2:24 in 2012. Last year in the semifinal and championship games, tournament officials added the review process for disputed calls, which added to the overall game times. Since the Series returned to Lewiston in 2000, 88 of the 355 games (25 percent) have gone over three hours, and two over four hours. Just 10 games have been played in less than two hours.
For the record, the quickest nine-inning Series game was just 1:38, in a game at Phoenix in 1973. Future Boston Red Sox Sam Bowen pitched a one-hitter for Valdosta State, eliminating Malone College 2-0. Just five Malone batters reached base and the only hit Bowen allowed was when he fell down fielding a ball.
The 2019 NAIA World Series starts in three days.