My last official duty as sports editor of this newspaper was to coordinate our coverage of the 2019 Avista NAIA World Series.
It seemed like a fitting way to bow out. The Series is the event that the Trib Sports’ calendar is built around, and I had been part of our coverage for all but one of them since 2000, spanning my early 20s to my early 40s.
But I must admit, the Series is one of the reasons I decided to switch to assistant city editor two years ago. I thoroughly enjoyed documenting the tournament’s nerve-jangling games and colorful characters over those two decades, but the prospect of not being held hostage during the last two weeks of May every year had a certain appeal to it.
So I left the sports department. Then 2020 happened. The Series and all the other events that our calendars are built around suddenly vanished.
In a year of surreal experiences, the cancellation of the Series was particularly jarring to me. Hey, I was only hoping for a bit more free time in late May; I didn’t want everyone’s fun spoiled.
Perhaps no one is more wrapped up in the Series than Lewis-Clark State athletic director Brooke Henze. When she didn’t have a baseball tournament to run last May, she and her family went camping at Three Rivers Resort, a charmingly rustic spot in Idaho County where the Lochsa and Selway rivers meet to form the Clearwater River.
“It was one of those miserable, wonderful experiences,” Henze said this week. “I felt like I should be doing something, I felt out of place, but at the same time, I wasn’t in control of this. So we were practicing our social distancing, out camping.”
Now, Henze and her LCSC staff are back to their demanding Series schedule. Precautions against COVID-19 are firmly in place and will make this year’s tournament feel different than any that came before, but ... there will be baseball at Harris Field.
“It’s like riding a bike again,” Henze said. “This is some of the best stuff we do. Our staff and everybody seems to be really excited about the next 10 days.”
And I’m excited too. My successor as sports editor, Donn Walden, and the rest of the staff are gearing up for the Trib’s usual gonzo coverage of the tournament, and I’ll get to play a peripheral role.
When life shut down during the initial days of the pandemic, I remember hoping the experience would make all of us more appreciative of our privileges when things returned to normal. Now that restrictions are starting to lift, I don’t sense a rising tide of gratitude, but maybe it’s coming.
Getting to go to restaurants, concerts, movies, plays, parties, graduations, demolition derbies, Little League games, RV shows, yard sales, etc. is a privilege — the benefit of living in a free and prosperous country. And having this quirky small-school baseball tournament in our community every May is also a privilege.
And I’m grateful for that.
