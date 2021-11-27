WSU

Washington State defensive back Derrick Langford, left, celebrates after defending a pass to Washington eceiver Jalen McMillan during the fourth quarter of the 113th Apple Cup on Friday at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

 Zach Wilkinson

Washington State coaches and players in recent weeks have placed a big emphasis on ignoring things they can't control.

In this case, they could control nothing.

Oregon State lost 38-29 to Oregon on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., squelching the Cougars' unlikely bid for the Pac-12 North Division football title.

So the Cougs will cool their heels for a stretch and await their bowl invitation. Bowl selection day is Dec. 5.

Oregon won the North with a 7-2 conference record, followed by WSU at 6-3 and Oregon State at 5-4. So the Ducks face South champion Utah in the league title game Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

A Beaver win against UO would have created a three-way tie atop the standings, and the Cougars would have claimed the title by virtue of their 4-2 record within the division.

They had kept their hopes alive Friday by whipping Washington 40-13 in the Apple Cup in Seattle.

