Washington State coaches and players in recent weeks have placed a big emphasis on ignoring things they can't control.
In this case, they could control nothing.
Oregon State lost 38-29 to Oregon on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., squelching the Cougars' unlikely bid for the Pac-12 North Division football title.
So the Cougs will cool their heels for a stretch and await their bowl invitation. Bowl selection day is Dec. 5.
Oregon won the North with a 7-2 conference record, followed by WSU at 6-3 and Oregon State at 5-4. So the Ducks face South champion Utah in the league title game Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
A Beaver win against UO would have created a three-way tie atop the standings, and the Cougars would have claimed the title by virtue of their 4-2 record within the division.
They had kept their hopes alive Friday by whipping Washington 40-13 in the Apple Cup in Seattle.