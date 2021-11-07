PULLMAN — In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, the Washington State women’s basketball team qualified for its first NCAA tournament in 30 years in March.
So much for a rebuild.
Fourth-year coach Kamie Ethridge returns all five starters from a team that went 12-12 and qualified for the Big Dance for the first time since 1991.
It was a surprise season for the Cougs, who were coming off a 11-20 campaign and losing an all-time great player in Borislava Hristova.
But a team powered by sisters Charlisse and Krystal Leger-Walker and a revamped roster exceeded expectations and they’re looking for more in 2021-22. The Cougars fell to South Florida in a nailbiter in the first round of the national tournament.
WSU opens its season at 7 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts to San Jose State at Beasley Coliseum.
The game will be the first regular-season contest to have fans since the start of the pandemic.
“The anticipation of fans being back out there, the excitement — some of those young players have never played in front of fans here at Beasley,” Ethridge said. “Our hope is that we build a big, solid fan base.”
WSU’s play starts with Charlisse Leger-Walker, a sophomore guard from New Zealand who is the leading returning scorer in the Pac-12 Conference at 18.8 points per game.
Charlisse and Krystal, a senior who averaged 9.8 points last season, provide one of the best backcourt duos in the conference. Charlisse was a preseason all-conference pick and Krystal was an honorable mention selection.
But the Cougs are far from a two-sister act. WSU’s other returning starters are junior guard Johanna Teder, senior forward Ula Motuga and junior center Bella Murekatete of Genesis Prep Academy in Post Falls.
The Cougs return 90 percent of their scoring and are the only team in the Pac-12 to return five players who started at least 20 games.
“We want to put on a good show, we want to be a better team than we were a year ago,” Ethridge said. “We think we have the makings of doing that.”
Ethridge said a big focus of the offseason, WSU’s two exhibition games and the team’s nonconference schedule has been building depth behind the starters and figuring out a rotation.
The Leger-Walker sisters missed part of the summer to play for the New Zealand national team in a FIBA tournament, which opened the door for guards like Teder and junior Grace Sarver to make major strides, Ethtridge said.
WSU’s potential depth was on display in its latest exhibition contest, a 113-46 thumping of NCAA Division II Northwest Nazarene on Friday.
Six players scored in double figures in that one, with freshman guard Tara Wallack (12 points) joining WSU’s five starters. Teder led the way with 20, shooting 5-of-9 from 3-point range and 7-of-9 overall from the field.
“We need to spread it around a little bit, and I think we’re better prepared and have the depth we need to compete at a high level,” said Ethridge, who hopes to have four or five players scoring in double digits this season.
It won’t take long for the Cougars to be challenged early in nonconference play.
After facing Idaho in a rivalry game Nov. 21 at the newly-built Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, the Cougars will take a red-eye flight to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship. There, they’ll face Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 25 and No. 5 NC State on Nov. 27.
“Every exhibition, every game that we play is just about preparing for the teams that we’re going to play in this league,” Ethridge said.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.