PULLMAN — Early in a 7-on-7 drill, senior cornerback Jaylen Watson took some grief from teammates when he allowed a deflected pass to dribble down his leg like a spilled Coke.
By the end of the drill, it was Watson doling out the grief.
Verbal jabs, high-fives and flashes of impressive and middling football — they all went both ways Friday as the Washington State football team opened preseason camp with a brisk if occasionally sloppy practice that began at a beat-the-heat 8:15 a.m. at Rogers Field.
Yes, all eyes were on the quarterbacks as, for the fourth consecutive preseason, the Cougars launched a three-man battle for the starter’s role in a season opener, in this case Sept. 4 at home against Utah State.
In 7-on-7, though, the defense picked up where it left off in the final spring scrimmage, pouncing quickly on receivers and keeping the quarterbacks guessing. Armani Marsh set the tone by intercepting Camm Cooper on the first play.
Then the 6-foot-3 Watson, who seems poised for an attention-getting year, punctuated the session with a stream of smiling verbiage to the offense as he trotted back to defensive drills.
“I didn’t see a lot of production offensively in 7-on-7,” second-year coach Nick Rolovich said. “So that’s got to be some credit to the defense.”
But he issued no complaints about the quarterbacks’ accuracy in other drills as Cooper, grad transfer Jarrett Guarantano and 2020 starter Jayden de Laura split the important reps evenly. Their competition won’t likely be settled soon.
Of note: Their receivers mostly were green on this day.
The Cougars were missing more than standout slotback Renard Bell, who’s out for the season with an ACL injury and watched practice closely behind stylin’ sunglasses, improvising a mini-workout by using his crutches to lift himself off the turf.
Also stilled was the usually dynamic slotback Travell Harris, whose apparent minor injury should allow him to join the action soon. He capitalized on his free time by doing some coaching, which was true of several other “super seniors,” meaning the ones exploiting the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thanks to them, the team roster is bewilderingly deep, prompting coaches to invoke a rotation for showers and other activities.
“It makes it real competitive for special teams,” Rolovich said. “Who’s going to get on the bus? Who are going to be the guys that dress for home games?”
Also conspicuously absent were two regulars doing penance for arriving late for camp: transfer receiver CJ Moore and gifted backup running back Deon McIntosh.
Rolovich, widely criticized for inexplicably declining to be vaccinated so far, directed the action while prominently masked but not socially distanced to a noticeable degree.
Distancing did prevail for post-practice interviews, and Rolovich looked more inscrutable than usual as he fielded questions sporting mask, shades and his characteristic Indiana Jones hat.
Asked to name a true freshman who caught his eye, he pointed to linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, who “came in with a college-ready frame and seems to be really smart footballwise, according to (defensive coordinator Jake) Dickert.”
Asked to name a good play, Rolo mentioned a slick catch by Calvin Jackson Jr., a former outside receiver who missed much of 2020 with an injury and now is being tried at slotback.
“He’s had some detours in this deal,” the coach said, “and he’s stayed focused. I like seeing good things happen to good people.”
