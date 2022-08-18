Washington State senior midfielder Sydney Studer, right, had two goals and six assists last year for the Cougars, who went 14-3-4 overall. WSU, ranked No. 19 by TopDrawerSoccer.com, opens the season at 4 p.m. Pacific today at No. 9 Michigan.
Washington State goalkeeper Nadia Cooper, left, makes a save during a 2021 game. The sophomore will be a leader on defense this year as the Cougars start the season at 4 p.m. Pacific today at No. 9 Michigan.
Washington State senior midfielder Sydney Studer, right, had two goals and six assists last year for the Cougars, who went 14-3-4 overall. WSU, ranked No. 19 by TopDrawerSoccer.com, opens the season at 4 p.m. Pacific today at No. 9 Michigan.
Tribune file photo
Washington State goalkeeper Nadia Cooper, left, makes a save during a 2021 game. The sophomore will be a leader on defense this year as the Cougars start the season at 4 p.m. Pacific today at No. 9 Michigan.
Heading into its season, the Washington State women’s soccer team holds its highest national preseason ranking in program history at No. 19 in the TopDrawerSoccer.com poll.
The Cougs — who compiled a record of 14-3-4 overall and 7-1-3 in Pac-12 Conference play in 2021, reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament — make their 2022 debut against No. 9 Michigan at 4 p.m. Pacific in Ann Arbor, Mich. They are returning to the same field on which they concluded last season with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tennessee.
“We had a good preseason,” WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said. “The girls came out of the gate healthy and excited, and here we are to play a great Michigan team.”
Eight of the team’s 11 starters from last year are returning. The Cougs are best-known for their strength on defense, with sophomore Nadia Cooper having been named Pac-12 goalkeeper of the year in her freshman season, and centerbacks Bridget Rieken and Elaily Hernandez-Repreza each earned All-Pac-12 honors. They pitched dozen shutouts and allowed their opponents a total of only 13 goals through 21 games.
Offensively, WSU graduated Elyse Bennett, who scored a team-high 10 goals last year, but is returning senior forward Grayson Lynch, who scored eight.
Washington State has only faced Michigan once before, scoring a 2-1 victory on Sept. 13, 2019, with Hernandez-Repreza — then a sophomore and now a fifth-year senior — recording an assist on one of those goals. The Wolverines are coming off an 18-4-3 season that ended with a defeat in the NCAA quarterfinal round to eventual champion Florida State.
“I think if they didn’t play Florida State last year, they’re probably in the final four; that’s how great they are,” Shulenberger said of Michigan. “...To start at this level off the top I think we’re ready for it. Would I have done this four or five years ago? Probably not, but again, we’re older, we’re more veteran-like, and I know the girls will be ready to respond.”
The Cougs make their home debut facing Portland on Aug. 25, then play a half-dozen more nonconference contests before kicking off Pac-12 competition Sept. 23 at Oregon State.
“We’re here to build our resume, we’re here to get better each game, we’re here to compete each game,” Shulenberger said. “We’re hopeful every year we get a chance to play after the season, so this is a test right away. We don’t sugarcoat things, and we’re going to get right after it.”