Heading into its season, the Washington State women’s soccer team holds its highest national preseason ranking in program history at No. 19 in the TopDrawerSoccer.com poll.

The Cougs — who compiled a record of 14-3-4 overall and 7-1-3 in Pac-12 Conference play in 2021, reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament — make their 2022 debut against No. 9 Michigan at 4 p.m. Pacific in Ann Arbor, Mich. They are returning to the same field on which they concluded last season with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tennessee.

