Cougs to face Air Force in Cheez-It Bowl

Washington State bowl games are often studies in contrast, and that will be especially true this year.
The extremely pass-minded Cougars have been paired against the extremely run-minded Air Force Falcons for the Cheez-It Bowl at Phoenix, it was announced Sunday.
Kickoff will be 7:15 p.m. PST on Dec. 27 at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and TV coverage will be by ESPN.
While the Cougars (6-6) and their Air Raid offense lead the nation in passing by an average of almost 60 yards a game, No. 24 Air Force (10-2) ranks third in rushing and employs a triple-option derived from the wishbone.
To WSU coach Mike Leach, the concepts behind these modes of offense are more similar than the resultant run-pass ratios.
“If I didn’t throw the ball, I’d run the option,” he said in a bowl teleconference Sunday. “I always felt like our brand of football really started with the wishbone, because what the wishbone always did such a good job of is distribution — all the skill positions touch the ball.
“They’re great at stretching the field side to side, and better at stretching it upfield than they’ve ever gotten credit for, because some of those pitches take place after theyv’e begun to get upfield. So I felt like a lot of our space concepts came from the wishbone.”
Yet both defenses will be facing unfamiliar offensive schemes. Air Force Troy Calhoun pointed out the challenges of preparing against Leach’s Raid.
“The production, the quality of their execution, and really the difficulty of trying to simulate what they do, is going to be a gigantic challenge,” he said. “Our guys embrace challenges. This is going to be unlike any we’ve ever encountered, I think, to be real.”
The Falcons, based in Colorado Springs, Colo., won their final seven games of the regular season to finish 7-1 in the Mountain West Conference, placing second in the Mountain Division and launching a successful push to cop a conditional Cheez-It berth. That bowl’s primary affiliations are with the Big 12 and the Pac-12.
The Cougars finished 3-6 in the Pac-12, tying for last place in the six-team North. In the league’s bowl pecking order, they claimed the last of seven bids.
They’re making their fifth straight bowl appearance, all under Leach, and their 16th overall.
The Cheez-It is the latest incarnation of a bowl that began as the Copper Bowl in 1989, based in Tucson, Ariz., and whose fourth edition saw WSU defeat Utah 31-28 in 1992.
“Cougar fans remember the last bowl game we played in Arizona, when Drew Bledsoe led us to a thrilling win,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement. “Our fans will take advantage of a great week in Phoenix and a wonderful bowl game.”
During a stretch when the bowl was called the Insight Bowl, a Texas Tech team coached by Leach pulled off the biggest comeback in bowl history, erasing a 38-7 deficit to edge Minnesota 44-41 in overtime in 2006.
These days, the Cheez-It’s official home is Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. But because of renovations to that venue, the game is being played at the Diamondbacks’ Chase Field, converted to a football venue following the major-league baseball season.
This is the first meeting between WSU and Air Force. The Falcons have been installed as 2½-point favorites.
Tickets can be ordered through wsucougars.com or by calling 1-800-462-6847.
