PULLMAN — The Washington State men’s basketball program announced the signing Friday of a 6-foot-9 forward from France.
Mael Hamon-Crespin, of Paris, averaged 8.7 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Pole France club competing in the Nationale Masculine 1 conference last season.
“He is a skillful big man with size, which is an important piece to our puzzle,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “With his ability to make threes and stretch the floor, he will complement our lengthy and athletic front-court talent.”
In the FIBA U18 European Cup last year, Hamon-Crispin averaged 11.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. He is 17 years old.