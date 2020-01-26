Cougs run out of firepower in loss

SALT LAKE CITY — So far, Washington State has fared relatively well in making up for its thin rotation — hampered by injuries — with disciplined coaching, stout defense and generally safe, albeit streaky, offense to boot.
But when two players who much of the onus has been put on foul out in crunch time, it becomes apparent just how limited the Cougars’ lineup is.
WSU’s shallow roster was taken to task late in the second half, when hot-shooting Utah pulled away to come out with a 76-64 Pac-12 win on Saturday afternoon at Jon M. Huntsman Center.
It’s been nine years since Utah and Colorado joined the Pac-12, becoming the league’s “Mountain schools.” Since then, the Cougs (12-9, 3-5) have played a combined 16 games at those teams’ arenas, and won none of them.
Standout CJ Elleby, an all-around presence, and Noah Williams — a defensive fixture — were both called for their fifth fouls down the stretch, permitting the Utes (12-7, 3-4) to build their lead back to an insurmountable double digits.
Elleby, who was held scoreless before the break, had 12 second-half points, nine of them on 3-pointers. He was crucial in Wazzu’s surge out of the locker room, during which a once-12-point Utah lead turned into a 43-42 Cougar edge six minutes in.
Elleby hit back-to-back triples to spark the spurt.
Isaac Bonton led WSU with 21 points on a respectable 9-of-17 shooting, and Jervae Robinson had 13 points on 5-of-6. The Cougs shot just 2-for-5 from the charity stripe, and didn’t attempt a free throw until after 35 minutes passed.
It didn’t seem to matter who was stepping up for Wazzu. Utah shot 63 percent from the floor (29-of-46), went 15-for-22 from the foul line and concocted spells of blistering-hot offense just when it looked like the Cougs might claw back into it.
The Utes were spearheaded by guard Rylan Jones, who had 24 points — many earned with drives inside. He provided the Utes’ firepower in the waning moments of the game.
“He dominated the end of the game,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said of Jones. “If we do a better job on him, maybe we get an opportunity to get it down to one possession and make something happen.”
Posts Mikael Jantunen (16 points), Branden Carlson (12) and Timmy Allen (11, seven rebounds) controlled WSU with mismatches underneath. They quelled Coug runs with settled paint offense, and helped the Utes outrebound their opponents by nine.
“They’re pretty big and pretty good inside,” Smith said. “We were playing with foul trouble and they just kept trying to go inside.”
Wazzu jumped in front by nine (15-6) after six minutes. The Cougs forced six Utah turnovers and Robinson hit a pair of treys in that span. The Utes closed in, however, then broke out on an 18-2 run over the last five minutes of the period to earn a 37-25 halftime lead.
WSU took its 43-42 advantage via 3-pointers, but relied too much on perimeter shots and had its giveaways (13) turn into easy Ute scoring chances as the game wore on. The Cougs went without a point for four minutes midway through the second. Utah quickly reclaimed its edge, and eventually, its 18th consecutive win against WSU, a streak dating back to 1946.
WASHINGTON ST. (12-9, 3-5)
Bonton 9-17 1-2 21, Kunc 2-7 0-0 5, Robinson 5-6 0-0 13, Elleby 4-9 1-3 12, Pollard 3-9 0-0 6, Rodman 1-3 0-0 2, Henson 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 2-5 64.
UTAH (12-7, 3-4)
Allen 5-12 1-1 11, Jones 8-10 6-6 24, Battin 1-3 0-2 2, Jantunen 7-9 2-2 16, Gach 2-6 1-2 5, Carlson 4-4 4-6 12, Brenchley 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 29-46 14-19 76.
Halftime — Utah 37-25. 3-Point Goals — Washington St. 10-26 (Robinson 3-4, Elleby 3-6, Bonton 2-4, Henson 1-2, Kunc 1-5, Williams 0-1, Pollard 0-2, Rodman 0-2), Utah 4-10 (Brenchley 2-2, Jones 2-3, Allen 0-1, Battin 0-2, Gach 0-2). Fouled Out — Elleby, Williams. Rebounds — Washington St. 18 (Elleby 7), Utah 29 (Allen 7). Assists — Washington St. 11 (Bonton 4), Utah 19 (Allen, Gach 4). Total Fouls — Washington St. 19, Utah 14.