Cougs release nonconference schedule

Washington State will preserve its long-running Battle of the Palouse men’s basketball rivalry in a mostly regionalized nonconference schedule, which was released by the school Wednesday.
The Cougs will have Northwest matchups with Idaho, Eastern Washington, Montana State and Portland State, and all seven of their nonconference games will be played at Beasley Coliseum.
WSU will open against Texas Southern at 6 p.m. this coming Wednesday in Beasley Coliseum, then play host to EWU at 8 p.m. Nov. 28.
The Eagles from Cheney — 67 miles north of Pullman — haven’t played at WSU since 2012. The Cougars are on a five-game winning streak against EWU.
Pac-12 play begins for Wazzu at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at home against Oregon State, then will continue Dec. 5 at Colorado. A time is yet to be determined for that game.
The Cougars will return to the Palouse for a 7 p.m. contest Dec. 9 against wheat-field foe Idaho. The programs, separated by 7 miles, have faced off 275 times since 1906 in the longest consecutively played rivalry game outside of the Ivy League.
WSU will meet PSU for the first time in five years when it entertains the Vikings at 2 p.m. Dec. 13. The Cougs are 8-0 against Portland State.
Montana State comes to town Dec. 18, and the Cougars close out the nonconference schedule against Prairie View A&M (Dec. 21) and Northwestern State (Dec. 23). Both games are set to tip at 4 p.m.
Eight of WSU’s first nine games will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. A channel for the Oregon State matchup still is in the works.
Wazzu’s Pac-12 season will pick up again between Dec. 30-Jan. 3 with a home stand against the Arizona schools.
WSU men’s schedule
Nov. 25 — Texas Southern, 6 p.m.; 28 — Eastern Washington, 8 p.m.; Dec. 2 — Oregon State, 7 p.m.*; 5 — at Colorado, TBD*; 9 — Idaho, 6 p.m.; 13 — Portland State, 2 p.m.; 18 — Montana State, TBD; 21 — Prairie View A&M, 4 p.m.; 23 — Northwestern State, 4 p.m.; Dec. 30-Jan. 3 — Arizona State/Arizona*; 6-10 — at Cal/Stanford*; 13-17 — at UCLA/USC*; 20-24 — Colorado/Utah*; 27-31 — at Washington*; Feb. 3-7 — at Oregon State/Oregon*; 10-14 — UCLA/USC*; 17-21 — Cal/Stanford*; 24-28 — at Arizona/Arizona State*; March 6-7 — Washington*.
* — Pac-12 games