Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade, left, defends a pass intended for Washington receiver Jalen McMillan during the second quarter of the Nov. 27 Apple Cup at Gesa Field. The Cougars will face a similar offense to the Huskies’ today in Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade, left, defends a pass intended for Washington receiver Jalen McMillan during the second quarter of the Nov. 27 Apple Cup at Gesa Field. The Cougars will face a similar offense to the Huskies’ today in Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the Nov. 27 Apple Cup.
LOS ANGELES — Ten months after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals under the SoFi Stadium lights in Super Bowl LVI, the Washington State Cougars are hoping for their own SoFi magic.
The Cougars (7-5) and Fresno State Bulldogs (9-4) kick off at 12:30 p.m. today (ABC) at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl in Los Angeles.
“A lot of our players are from California, a lot of our players are from Southern California,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said Friday. “To be able to play where they just hosted a Super Bowl and are going to host a national championship in a couple weeks, I think it’s pretty special for the players.”
Here are three things to know heading into the game:
Haener time
WSU has played a plethora of elite quarterbacks this season, including Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, eighth-place Heisman finisher Michael Penix Jr. of Washington and Oregon gunslinger Bo Nix.
They can add another name to that list in FSU quarterback Jake Haener.
The Mountain West’s first-team signal-caller helped the Bulldogs turn a 1-4 start into a conference championship after they rattled off eight consecutive wins.
The turnaround is more impressive considering Haener fractured his right ankle during the Bulldogs’ 45-17 loss to USC on Sept. 17 and missed four games. Including that game, FSU lost three games without its starter.
“He’s an NFL quarterback (that) can make all the throws,” Dickert said. “I think you see the difference when he’s been in there versus when he’s been out.”
Haener completes 72.6% of his passes for 290.7 yards per game and rarely makes mistakes, tossing 18 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
It helps that his favorite targets, receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper and Nikko Remigio could “play in any (conference) in the country.”
The good and bad news for WSU is FSU runs a similar style of offense to their last opponent, Washington, which makes sense considering UW coach Kalen DeBoer migrated from Fresno to Seattle.
WSU couldn’t stop the Huskies in a 51-33 Apple Cup loss Nov. 26. Can they redeem themselves against the Bulldogs?
Ward becoming more of a leader
The bowl will be the first game of WSU quarterback Cam Ward’s career that he’ll play without his offensive coordinator Eric Morris, who took the head coaching job at North Texas earlier this week and also coached Ward at Incarnate Ward before the pair came to Pullman.
Ward also will be without starting receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie, who exited the program via the transfer portal.
That means this week has been all about getting up to speed with the younger wideouts, like freshmen Leyton Smithson and Orion Peters, and preparing for play calling that’ll be done by assistants Clay McGuire and Joel Filani.
“You know, at the end of the day, it’s all about the players,” Ward said. “The coaches can have the best game plan, but they’re not playing the same, so we have to go execute.”
Backups’ time to shine
The Cougars also will be turning to some young players and reserves on defense.
The bowl game will mark the second career starts at linebacker for former walk-on sophomore Kyle Thornton and senior Ben Wilson.
The duo take over after co-starters Francisco Mauigoa and Travion Brown entered the transfer portal and star Daiyan Henley opted out of the bowl game.
“Two guys at linebacker that waited their turn and have always been in the background — (and) have been excellent players — will now step into starting linebacker roles, and I have the utmost confidence in them,” Dickert said.
The coach also pointed to the return of veteran defensive backs Jordan Lee (safety) and Armani Marsh (nickel) from injury as big boosts to the Cougar defense.
Lee has missed six games with various injuries and Marsh missed the Apple Cup with an injury.
Marsh is a sixth-year senior and former walk-on who provides major leadership on defense.
“Having Armani Marsh back I think will be really, really important for our defense and our communication (and) just the confidence of our guys out there,” Dickert said.