LOS ANGELES — Ten months after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals under the SoFi Stadium lights in Super Bowl LVI, the Washington State Cougars are hoping for their own SoFi magic.

The Cougars (7-5) and Fresno State Bulldogs (9-4) kick off at 12:30 p.m. today (ABC) at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl in Los Angeles.

