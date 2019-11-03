women’s basketball
PULLMAN — In a sense, it’s both hard and easy to play for a coach like Kamie Ethridge.
Hard in the way that it’s constructively demanding. The second-year Washington State women’s basketball boss leaves no stones unturned. She halts practice in a snap, always with pointed adjustments.
“Every little thing — cut hard, screen well, get your angles better,” said senior point guard Chanelle Molina, one half of a touted backcourt tandem along with Borislava Hristova.
“Just everything she does. She carries herself well. And the way she delivers it. She tells us what we need to know, not necessarily what we want to.”
The two All-Pac-12 players know it’s the coaching M.O. that took middling Northern Colorado and transformed it into an NCAA tournament team in a four-year swing.
Wazzu hopes to continue its transformation under Ethridge when the season opens at 7 p.m. on Tuesday against Pepperdine in Beasley Coliseum.
The Cougars never doubted their coach’s sideline credentials. And everyone was reminded recently of Ethridge’s on-court place in the basketball world.
On Sept. 7, during a Texas/LSU football game’s halftime, the University of Texas retired her No. 33 jersey worn during an All-American career as a Longhorn point guard in the mid-1980s. It was the first number to be retired in the history of UT women’s sports.
“We’ve got one of the best point guards that ever played the game coaching us, and we’ve got one of the best shooters that ever played the game coaching us,” Molina said, the latter referring to assistant Laurie Koehn, a former 11-year pro, star Kansas State Wildcat, and indeed one of the best shooters in NCAA history.
“So, whatever they say, we trust that. They obviously know really well.”
Hence, it’s not very hard to get motivated, and soak in the instruction.
For their final campaign, Molina and Hristova have been tasked to be “the twin tower of leadership,” Ethridge said, and focus on developing those around them. In the process, they’ll tune specific aspects of their games to hit pro potential, and hopefully, some kind of postseason.
Hristova, aka “Bobi Buckets,” averaged 19.9 points per game last year — 22nd in the nation — on 48.1 percent from the field. Molina, one of three sisters for the Cougs, poured in 15.6 points per outing and dished out 5.2 assists.
Hristova, who’s become more involved with facilitation, makes her living on drives inside. Molina, a floor general, can control the pace of a game, consistently sets up others, but scores in flurries if needed.
“We said they need to ‘marry’ each other,” Ethridge said. “To be an elite player, elite competitor and elite teammate, that’s huge. Those two can really raise the bar for our program, then they’ll walk away knowing it’s a better place because they were here.”
They’ll again be shouldering the load for a Wazzu team coming off a 9-21 mark, 4-14 in league play. They’ll meet one of the NCAA’s most daunting nonconference slates, featuring national powers Baylor, South Carolina and Miami.
“I want them to believe we can get into postseason play,” Ethridge said. “This schedule is maybe too challenging, but it’s gonna show us where we wanna get to.”
If they follow the same route as Northern Colorado, though, 2019-20 will see a noticeable jump.
It flaunts more “more weapons” on offense, Molina said, to go with polished shooting and a stronger post presence, both facets Ethridge highlighted right after last year.
Freshman Bella Murekatete — who’s from Rwanda but went to high school at Post Falls’ Genesis Prep — is 6-foot-5 and athletic. With 6-3 Australian rookie Emma Nankervis as well, the Cougars have actual depth down low, and can produce inside. Last year, most of their time offensively was spent around the perimeter.
“I think what’ll make or break the season is the development of our two freshman posts,” said Ethridge, who also harped on the importance of improved rebounding. “We need solid minutes from them.”
Junior 6-foot guard Johanna Muzet, from France, can help out on the boards, and beyond the arc. She’s returning from an injury that sidelined her all of last season.
Ethridge understands the value of an unyielding defense, but also recognizes that in a league like the Pac-12, teams must score more than 60 points per game to compete.
It’s one reason for her new rule — make 1,500 shots from 3-point range per week.
“We like to have driving lanes, but you gotta make them pay with 3-point shots,” she said as she’s said many times to her WSU team.
No questions asked.
“We understand our roles, we know her system better,” Hristova said. “She’s very intense, which is good. She brings out the best in us.”
