PULLMAN — Paris Austin scored 19 points and Andre Kelly added 16 to lead California to a 66-57 victory Wednesday against Washington State.
Austin went just 3-of-8 from the field but was 12-of-12 from the free-throw line. Kelly was 8-of-11 shooting.
Matt Bradley scored 11 points for California (11-15, 5-8 Pac-12), which snapped a four-game losing streak with its first Pac-12 road victory of the season.
“I thought Paris Austin was outstanding. He has given us great leadership up to this point and he played very determined today,” California coach Mark Fox said. “For this team, no one gave them a chance to have much success so any time that they have some I want them to enjoy it and understand how they found that success so they can build on it.”
Washington State (14-13, 5-9 Pac 12) struggled to find good looks at the basket without starting point guard Isaac Bonton, who suffered a leg injury in the Cougars 86-83 overtime loss against UCLA last week.
After shooting 29 percent in their previous matchup against USC without Bonton, including 2 of 26 from 3-point range, Washington State shot 30 percent against the Golden Bears, going 5 of 23 from beyond the arc. Leading scorer CJ Elleby, who averages 18.7 points per game, was held to 13 points on 4 of 18 shooting. Tony Miller led the way for the Cougars with 18 points.
Washington State has now lost three in a row for the first time this season.
“We are feeling down a little bit to be honest,” Washington State coach Kyle Smith said. “I thought we would come home and have a little spark, but like I said our roles have changed without Isaac and sometimes you are just uneasy with each other in different roles.”
The Golden Bears jumped out to an 30-13 lead late in the first half as the Cougars struggled to make a basket, shooting just 27 percent from the field including 1 of 11 from 3-point range. At the break, California was up 32-20.
The Cougars cut the Golden Bear lead to 60-54 with under two minutes to play after Miller scored a quick seven points. But it was to little to late. Austin made six shots from the free-throw line to close out the Cougars.
The Cougars next will play at 5 p.m. Saturday at home against Stanford.
CALIFORNIA (11-15, 5-8)
Anticevich 3-6 0-2 8, Kelly 8-11 0-1 16, Austin 3-8 12-12 19, Bradley 2-9 6-6 11, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, South 1-6 2-2 5, Thiemann 2-3 1-1 5, Thorpe 1-1 0-0 2, Kuany 0-0 0-0 0, Klonaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 21-24 66.
WASHINGTON ST. (14-13, 5-9)
Elleby 4-18 4-4 13, Pollard 2-4 0-0 4, Cannon 1-7 4-6 6, Robinson 3-6 0-0 9, Williams 2-11 3-4 7, Miller 5-7 7-9 18, Rodman 0-1 0-0 0, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0, Henson 0-3 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 18-23 57.
Halftime — California, 32-20. 3-point goals — California 5-14 (Anticevich 2-2, Austin 1-2, South 1-4, Bradley 1-5, Kelly 0-1), Washington St. 5-23 (Robinson 3-5, Miller 1-2, Elleby 1-6, Rodman 0-1, Williams 0-1, Pollard 0-2, Cannon 0-3, Henson 0-3). Fouled out — Anticevich, Robinson. Rebounds — California 30 (Bradley 8), Washington St. 31 (Elleby 10). Assists — California 9 (Brown 4), Washington St. 8 (Williams 4). Total fouls — California 20, Washington St. 20. A — 2,860 (11,671).