On the same day they arrived at their bowl site, the Washington State Cougars learned they have no opponent.
The Miami Hurricanes, scheduled to face the Cougars on Friday in the Sun Bowl, announced Sunday they've dropped out of the game because of a coronavirus outbreak on the team.
Sun Bowl officials said they are looking for a new opponent for the Cougars. Of the five bowls that have been affected by virus outbreaks this year, only one has named a replacement team so far.
“It is disappointing news that the University of Miami is unable to participate,“ WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement. “We will work with the Pac-12 Conference and the Sun Bowl Association to hopefully find a replacement opponent for the game.”
The Hurricanes announced last week they'd placed an unspecified number of players in virus protocol, and they eventually delayed their travel plans to the day before the game. Now, they won't be coming at all.
“Due to the number of COVID-19 cases impacting our roster we do not have enough student-athletes to safely compete,” Miami deputy athletic director Jennifer Strawley said in a statement.
“This team has worked hard all season to earn a bowl invitation and my heart goes out to our student-athletes, especially our seniors,” she said.
The news came just hours after the Cougars had arrived at El Paso for the bowl, shortly after 2 p.m. Pacific. They were greeted festively at Atlantic Aviation by mariachi musicians and folklorico dancers, with whom WSU coach Jake Dickert and several of his players danced, according to the El Paso Times. El Paso is located directly across the border from Juarez, Mexico.
“We regret the impact this has on the Washington State program and their postseason experience,” Strawley said. “I want to commend the Sun Bowl Association for their tireless work in helping navigate this situation the past several days.”
John Folmer, Sun Bowl committee chairman, told the Miami Herald, “The (virus) tests came back and it wasn't good. It's overwhelming when they call you and tell you this happened after Washington State had just arrived and we're thinking everything is great.
“Not fun. Such a shock. I watched our executive director (Bernie Olivas) in tears. It's the most upsetting thing that's ever happened to us. It's an ugly disease.”
The Herald reported the Hurricanes' list of positive tests reached double digits Wednesday. Miami players were allowed to leave campus for Christmas and were to return Monday.
The Sun Bowl was one of three bowls affected Sunday by virus outbreaks.
Boston College pulled out of the Military Bowl, which then canceled the game. The Eagles had been set to play East Carolina today at Annapolis, Md.
The other affected team was Virginia, which withdrew from its Fenway Bowl matchup with Southern Methodist at Boston on Wednesday.
Previously, the Hawaii Bowl set for Friday was scrapped because of infections on the Hawaii team that had been matched against Memphis.
Last week, Texas A&M canceled plans of playing Wake Forest this Friday in the Gator Bowl, which then tabbed Rutgers to replace the Aggies.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.