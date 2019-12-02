VOLLEYBALL
PULLMAN — The Washington State volleyball teams saw its season extended Sunday as the Cougars drew an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive season.
The Cougars (23-9) are headed to Honolulu for the first round and will face San Diego on Friday at 6:30 p.m. PST.
San Diego (24-5) won the West Coast Conference title with a 17-1 record.
Washington State is one of six Pac-12 teams headed for the national tourney. Three-time defending champion Stanford drew an automatic bid and will be joined by Washington, UCLA, USC and Utah.
The Cougars placed fifth in the league after winning twice against Washington for the first time since 2001.
The Cougs have been led this season by seniors Alexis Dirige and Jocelyn Urias. Dirige became the WSU all-time career digs leader, and Urias is top-10 in several categories.
Freshmen have provided a spark for the Cougs. Magda Jehlarova is seventh in WSU history in blocks and assists, and Hannah Pukis racked up 14 double-doubles during the season.
In its only meeting with San Diego, the Cougars won in four sets in 1993.